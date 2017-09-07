Thursday September 7th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Eduardo Escobar had three hits and three RBIs, Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza both homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 on Wednesday.

Minnesota ended a three-game skid streak and moved into a tie with the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild-card spot.

The Twins scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead for good. Dozier, who hit his 29th homer leading off the game, was walked by reliever Steve Cishek (2-1) to open the inning. Jorge Polanco then bunted and Cishek threw wildly past first base, allowing Dozier to come all the way around to score for a 7-6 lead with Polanco advancing to third.

One out later, Escobar singled to right-center to drive in Polanco. Robbie Grossman doubled off Austin Pruitt and pinch-hitter Joe Mauer was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Max Kepler followed with a run-scoring grounder.

Taylor Rogers (6-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Evan Longoria, Lucas Duda and Kevin Kiermaier homered for the Rays.

IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant says it did not take him long to discover just how important the rivalry with Iowa State is. Fant says he did not follow the series at all while growing up in Omaha..

Fant caught two touchdown passes in last week’s win over Wyoming and says it was the lead up to last year’s game against Iowa State that showed him how big the rivalry is.

Iowa’s defense did not allow the Wyoming offense to reach the red zone but will face a more difficult challenge against an experienced Cyclone defense.

That’s Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell who says the Hawkeyes will need to stay disciplined against an Iowa State offense that will look to stretch them from sideline to sideline.

Kickoff on Saturday for the Iowa-Iowa State game is scheduled for 11 o’clock. You can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 9 o’clock.

CEDAR FALLS — It has been a different preparation for the Northern Iowa Panthers as they get set to open the home season against Cal-Poly. After opening with a 42-24 loss at Iowa State the Panthers prepare for a triple option attack that Cal-Poly used to make the FCS playoffs last season.

That’s UNI coach Mark Farley who says playing a triple option opponent changes the way a team plays on both sides of the football.

Farley says the key for the Panther defense is to be assignment sound.

Farley says the Mustangs can attack in multiple ways even though they don’t throw much.

Out of the Big Sky Conference Cal-Poly is also in search of its first win after losing to Colgate and San Jose State.

— junior college volleyball

Kirkwood 3-0 NIACC (25-19, 25-11, 25-21)

GALENA, ILLINOIS — The NIACC men’s golf team opened the fall portion of its season by placing 10th at the Clarke College Fall Invitational at the Eagle Ridge South Course in Galena Illinois. Mount Mercy took home the team championship with a 312. NIACC was led by sophomore Devin Koob with a 79. Sophomore Josh Schaefer fired an 80, while fellow sophomores Anthony Emanuel shot an 89, Jordan Voves a 90, and Mitchell Scholl had a 91to count for the Trojans team score of 338. Playing as individuals for the Trojans were freshman Ben Boerjan who shot a 79, freshman Jake Buntjer who shot 93, and freshman Grady Umbarger who shot a 94. The NIACC men’s golf team returns to action on September 18th at the Southeastern Community College Fall Invitational.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen has returned to practice after missing the final 12 games of the regular season with a broken left hand.

Whalen practiced on Wednesday and plans to be ready when the Lynx play in the second round next week. The top-seeded Lynx have a bye in the first round, so Whalen has a week to practice and get back into the flow.

The Lynx went 7-5 without Whalen as Renee Montgomery filled in as the starting point guard. They were 4-5 in the first nine games without her before winning the final three.

Whalen will be back in time for the Lynx to play in Williams Arena, the place she called home in college at the University of Minnesota. The Lynx will play there while Target Center renovations are finished.