Thursday September 21st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge hit his AL-leading 45th home run and topped 100 RBIs, Didi Gregorius surpassed Derek Jeter for the most home runs by a Yankees shortstop and New York beat the Minnesota Twins 11-3 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

The game was briefly halted in the fifth inning when a foul ball down the third-base line off the bat of Todd Frazier struck a young girl, who was carried out of the stands and taken to a hospital. The protective netting at Yankee Stadium ends at the home plate side of each dugout, and the team said in July it is “seriously exploring” extending the netting for 2018.

The Yankees, who have won 10 of 12, began the day three games behind AL East-leading Boston. They opened a seven-game advantage over the Twins for the top AL wild card with 10 games remaining.

Minnesota started 1 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the league’s last playoff berth. The Twins have lost five of six and were outscored 18-6 in the three-game series.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford says his left knee is feeling better this week, raising the possibility he’ll return from injury after only a one-game absence.

Bradford said he’s planning to test the knee in practice Wednesday. He took limited turns last week, because of soreness and swelling. After going through pregame warmups Sunday at Pittsburgh, Bradford was ruled out. Case Keenum took over at quarterback for the Vikings, who lost 26-9 to the Steelers.

Bradford said he hurt the knee in the season opener against New Orleans, when he had a career-best 143.0 passer rating in leading the Vikings to a 29-19 victory over the Saints. Bradford has twice had his left ACL surgically repaired.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa defense faces a big challenge Saturday night when the Hawkeyes host a fourth ranked Penn State team that has one of the nation’s most electric offenses. The Nittany Lions embarrassed the Hawkeyes a year ago by rolling up nearly 600 yards of offense, including 359 on the ground, in a 41-14 rout. Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower.

Bower says breakdowns lead to big plays and Penn State has a number of players who can make them.

Bower says while last year’s game shows them where the breakdowns were they are not using it as motivation for Saturday’s game.

Sophomore safety Amani Hooker gets his first start against Penn State and says the Nittany Lions put pressure on the entire defense.

Hooker says the ball handing of Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley leads to big plays.

Kickoff on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium is set for 6:30, with the pre-game starting at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

MASON CITY – The No. 20 DMACC volleyball team topped NIACC 3-0 in ICCAC action Wednesday night in the NIACC gym.

DMACC won 25-17, 25-12, 25-11.

Freshman Hannah Wagner led the Lady Trojans with nine kills and six digs. Freshman Sydney Roush had 25 assists and sophomore Brooke Greenwood had four kills and four blocks.

Also for NIACC, freshman Shelby Heston had seven kills, sophomore Sammi Hyde had six digs and sophomore Becca Konz had five kills and two blocks

NIACC (4-10 overall, 0-4 in the ICCAC) returns to action Friday at Marshalltown CC in a nonconference match.

MASON CITY – The NIACC men’s cross country team is ranked No. 6 in the first NJCAA Division I rankings released on Wednesday.

The Trojans are one of three ICCAC teams ranked in the top 20. Iowa Central is No. 1 and first-year program Hawkeye CC is No. 17.

It is the seventh straight poll that the Trojans have been in the top 10. They were ranked in the top 10 in all six of the polls in 2016, including being ranked eighth in the first and last polls of the season.

NIACC is coming off a fourth-place finish at Grinnell’s Les Duke Invitational on Sept. 9. Freshman Brian Jacques led the Trojans with a 11th place finish in 25 minutes, 59 seconds on the 8-kilometer course. Sophomore Blake Keller was 17th in 26:16.

NIACC returns to action Saturday at the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational.