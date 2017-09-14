Thursday September 14th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night to maintain their cushion for the second AL wild card spot.

After Joe Mauer hit a one-out single off Phil Maton (3-1), Rosario sent a 2-0 pitch soaring into the right-field seats that stayed just inside the foul pole. He raced around the bases to find a mob of teammates waiting for him at the plate in celebration of the team’s fourth walk-off win this season, dumping a bucket of ice on his head after he hit his 23rd homer.

Matt Belisle (2-2) retired all five batters he faced for the Twins, who improved to 15-5 all-time against the Padres.

The Twins took a two-game lead for their spot in the playoffs over the Los Angeles Angels, who won their game last night against the Houston Astros.

IOWA CITY — North Texas coach Seth Littrell says his team has embraced the role of underdog as they prepare for Saturday’s game against Iowa. The Mean Green are 1-1 after a 54-32 loss at SMU.

Littrell says it is no secret how the Hawkeyes want to play.

Littrell says the North Texas secondary will need to play well against Iowa’s play action game.

Kickoff between Iowa and North Texas is scheduled for 2:30 Saturday afternoon, with the pre-game starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

AKRON, OHIO — Akron coach Terry Bowden says his players looking forward to the change of hosting Iowa State. After being on the short end of a blowout at Penn State the Zips rolled to a home win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and this will be only the second time during Bowden’s tenure that they have hosted a game against a power five school.

Bowden says the key will be adjusting to the speed at which the Cyclones play.

Kickoff in Akron on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock.

DES MOINES — The Drake football team has announced plans to visit China next May. The Bulldogs played in the first college football game in Africa back in 2011 with a trip to Tanzania. Bulldog coach Rick Fox.

Fox says they wanted to take a trip that would be significant.

The Bulldogs hope to play a game on the trip but an opponent has not yet been secured.

Former Iowa governor and Drake alum Terry Branstad is the U-S Ambassador to China. Drake president Marty Martin called it a happy coincidence.

The trip will run May 22 through June 4.

MASON CITY — The Iowa Lakes women’s soccer team scored four straight goals to beat NIACC Wednesday afternoon 4-1 in a non-conference contest. Lena Oliver scored the Lady Trojans’ lone goal with 35:19 left in the first half on an assist from Jessica Altman. Madeleine Duncan scored three of the four goals for Iowa Lakes. NIACC falls to 3-1 overall and will host Indian Hills on Saturday afternoon

MASON CITY — The Iowa Lakes men’s soccer team shut out NIACC 4-0 Wednesday afternoon on the NIACC campus. The Lakers scored all four of their goals in the second half of the non-conference contest. NIACC drops to 3-2 overall and will also host Indian Hills on Saturday.

WEST BURLINGTON — The NIACC volleyball team dropped their conference match at Southeastern last night, three sets to nothing, 25-14, 25-22, 26-24. Sydney Roush led the way with 26 assists, two kills and two blocks. NIACC drops to 2-9 overall and 0-3 in the conference and will host Ellsworth and Dakota County Technical College starting at 2 o’clock on Sunday.