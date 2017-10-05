Thursday October 5th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and broke her own WNBA Finals record by grabbing 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to their fourth championship in seven years with an 85-76 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Maya Moore had 18 points and 10 rebounds and hit a huge runner with 26 seconds to play, Lindsay Whalen had 17 points and eight assists and Seimone Augustus added 14 points, six assists and six boards to help the Lynx move into a tie with the Houston Comets for most titles in league history.

Candace Parker had 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Sparks, who were looking to become the first repeat champions in 15 years. Chelsea Gray had 15 points and eight assists, but Nneka Ogwumike fouled out with 5:29 to play and finished with 11 points. Los Angeles turned it over 17 times.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa defense is preparing to face multiple quarterbacks this week when they host Illinois. Jeff George junior will get his first start for the Illini after Chayce Crouch started the first four games of the season. Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell says while Crouch was more of a running threat George is a classis pocket passer.

“You have to be ready for either one of them”, said Jewell. “With a running quarterback you usually want to keep eyes on him in zone coverage and with a guy that is going to stay and pass you want to keep your eyes out of the wide receivers. You have to be ready for a bunch of different stuff.”

George has played in one game this season. He came on in relief of Crouch in a 47-23 loss at South Florida and completed 12 of 22 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception. Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann says the change at quarterback has forced the Hawkeyes to adjust their game plan.

“It changes your preparation”, said Niemann. “I think it is good we found out early in the week versus on game day.”

Illinois coach Lovie Smith hopes the change will jump start an Illinois passing game that managed only 99 yards in a 28-6 loss to Nebraska.

“We are not a passing team but we need to be able to pass the ball”, said Smith. “You need to be able to run the football but there is a reason the forward pass is a part of it and we need to be able to do that.”

Iowa and Illinois kick off at 11 o’clock Saturday morning, a game you can hear on AM-1300 KGLO.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The confidence built by Minnesota’s 2017 success will follow the Twins into the winter. The postseason experience was quick, with an 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees in the wild card game. But the 26-win turnaround this year served as a formal burial of that brutal 59-103 record in 2016. The Twins feel good about the future as their offseason begins.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have signed left wing Daniel Winnik to a one-year, $660,000 contract.

Winnik was in training camp on a tryout basis. He was a free agent after a career-high 12 goals in 72 games last season for Washington.

The 32-year-old Winnik became more valuable to the Wild with a back injury limiting left wing Zach Parise, and Winnik was rewarded Wednesday with a contract. He’s been on the fourth line with center Matt Cullen and right wing Tyler Ennis.

The Wild will be his eighth NHL team. He played two seasons for Wild coach Bruce Boudreau when they were both with Anaheim. Winnik has 76 goals and 152 assists in 717 games, plus 58 games in the playoffs.

The Wild open the season Thursday at Detroit.

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team was swept by Northeast Community College on Wednesday night at the campus gym, 25-15, 25-15, and 25-10. NIACC drops to 4-14 on the season and will host Anoka-Ramsey and Marshalltown Community College on Saturday afternoon starting at noon.