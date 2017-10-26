Thursday October 26th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

— High school regional semifinal volleyball tonight:

== 2A Region 6

Central Springs at #7 Lake Mills

South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley

== 1A Region 5

North Iowa vs. #7 Tripoli at Rockford

Kee at #10 Dunkerton

MASON CITY – The NIACC volleyball team topped Iowa Lakes three sets to one in its final conference match of the season Wednesday night in the NIACC gym. NIACC won 25-19, 26-28, 25-23, 25-20. Leading NIACC were Hannah Wagner who had 16 kills and 12 digs, while Shelby Heston also had 16 kills. NIACC (7-22 overall, 1-7 in the ICCAC) returns to action Thursday at home in its annual Think Pink match against the Viterbo University junior varsity. Match time is set for 7 p.m.

IOWA CITY — Iowa hosts Minnesota in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. The last two games in the series have been close and Iowa senior linebacker Ben Niemann expects more of the same on Saturday.

Iowa is 4-3 after an overtime loss at Northwestern but Niemann says there is still plenty to play for.

As a native of the Twin Cities sophomore safety Amani Hooker knows what this game means.

Hooker says while the Iowa defense has been stingy they need to come up with some big plays.

After struggling to just 89 yards on the ground against Northwestern the Hawkeye offense hopes to establish the run game. Sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley.

Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday is scheduled for 5:30, with the pre-game starting at 3:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

CEDAR FALLS — After two straight wins over top ten foes things get even tougher for the Northern Iowa Panthers as they get set to visit second ranked North Dakota State. The Panthers are part of a three-way tie for second and sit a game behind the unbeaten Bison. UNI coach Mark Farley.

A win would give the Panthers a share of the Valley lead.

The names and numbers may change but the style of play and results remain similar at North Dakota State.

Farley says the Fargodome is one of the toughest venues for a road team to win at.

Kickoff at the Fargodome on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings kicker Kai Forbath has been named NFC special teams player of the week after kicking six field goals in Sunday’s victory over Baltimore.

Forbath had a career-best 18 points in the Vikings’ 24-16 victory. His six field goals included a 52-yarder and a 51-yarder.

It’s the second time in his career Forbath has won the award.

DETROIT (AP) – Tobias Harris scored 34 points, Avery Bradley added 20 and the Detroit Pistons overcame another slow start to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-101 Wednesday night.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons, who improved to 3-2. All five Detroit starters reached double figures, as did reserve Henry Ellenson.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, while Andrew Wiggins added 21. The Timberwolves lost for the second time in two nights.

The Pistons trailed by 21 in the first half of their last two games and allowed Minnesota to score the first nine points Wednesday. This time, they stayed in the game and took the lead early in the second quarter.

Detroit led 63-44 at halftime. Harris had 16 points in the half, while Drummond had 10 rebounds.

DETROIT (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game because of an upper respiratory infection.

The Wolves announced before playing at Detroit on Wednesday that Butler wouldn’t play against the Pistons. He sat out on Tuesday at home against Indiana, which blew out the Timberwolves 130-107.

Butler, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Chicago on draft night, has 40 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and six steals over his first three games with the Wolves while shooting 17 for 43 from the floor for 39.5 percent. Shabazz Muhammad started in his place against the Pacers.

Butler has played an entire season only once, in his second year in the NBA with the Bulls, in 2012-13.