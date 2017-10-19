Thursday October 19th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

— high school tournament volleyball last night

== 4A Region 5

Webster City 3-0 Mason City (25-16, 25-18, 25-18)

== 3A Region 4

Clear Lake 3-2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (20-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-9)

Osage 3-0 Crestwood

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-1 Hampton-Dumont

Forest City 3-0 Algona

CLEAR LAKE — Cross Country state qualifying meets take place today. Clear Lake travels over to the 3A meet in Spencer. Coach Nick DiMarco says both the Lions boys and girls squads will be facing some tough competition.

The Lions boys team is coming off capturing the North Central Conference meet title last week and DiMarco says the team has set their goals high for today’s state qualifier.

Qualifiers head to the state meet next weekend in Fort Dodge

— Sites where area schools are at today:

== 4A meet at Marshalltown — Mason City

== 3A meet at Manchester — Charles City

== 2A meet at Dike-New Hartford — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Hampton-Dumont, Osage

== 2A meet at Orange City — Forest City

== 1A meet at Eagle Grove — Newman, Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Lake Mills, North Butler, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock

MASON CITY — Both of NIACC’s cross country teams remain in the national rankings this week:

== The Trojan men are ranked 12th in the latest junior college Division I rankings. NIACC is one of three conference teams in the top 25, with Iowa Central being top-ranked and Southwestern 24th. NIACC last week won their inaugural Trent Smith Invitational with freshman Brian Jacques winning the individual title.

== The Lady Trojans are ranked 23rd in the new Division I rankings, being one of four conference teams being ranked. Iowa Central is top-ranked, Iowa Western is 17th, while Indian Hills is 22nd. The NIACC women finished second in the Trent Smith Invite last week, led by freshman Julia Dunlavey who finished sixth.

Both NIACC teams return to action on October 29th at the Region XI meet in Fort Dodge, with the national meet scheduled for November 11th, also in Fort Dodge.

MASON CITY — Both of NIACC’s soccer teams dropped decisions on Wednesday afternoon at home to Hawkeye Community College.

== The women were shut out 2-0 with Hawkeye scoring a goal in each period. The Lady Trojans drop to 4-8 on the season.

== On the men’s side, Hawkeye scored twice in the final 1:27 of regulation to force overtime and then scored 45 seconds into the first overtime to claim a 5-4 victory. NIACC led 1-0 at the half with a goal on a free kick from Cian Morley, and then upped their lead to 4-2 in the second half with two goals from Kalle Kantelinen and another goal by Mike Merchant. The NIACC men are now 7-7 overall.

Both NIACC teams close out the regular season on Saturday at Iowa Lakes.

— junior college volleyball

Iowa Central 3-0 NIACC (25-14, 25-7, 25-22)

NIACC — Brooke Greenwood, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Sydney Roush, 15 assists; Shelby Heston, 5 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks.

NIACC 6-18 overall, 0-7 in the conference. NIACC at Iowa Central tournament Friday and Saturday

IOWA CITY — Football often is about matchups and Northwestern’s offense has given Iowa’s defense fits over the years. A year ago, a 1-3 Wildcat squad walked into Kinnick Stadium, punted only once and rolled up more than 200 yards of rushing in a 38-31 victory. Sophomore safety Amani Hooker.

Junior quarterback Clayton Thorson leads a Northwestern offense that Hooker says is good at finding weaknesses.

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell says Northwestern running back Justin Jackson is a blend of power and speed.

Jewell says Thorson can make plays with his arm and his feet.

Iowa and Northwestern on Saturday kicks off at 11 o’clock in Evanston. You can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 9 o’clock.

AMES — You don’t often hear an Iowa State player talk about being in the thick of the Big 12 chase but after a stunning upset of Oklahoma and a 2-1 start that is where the Cyclones are heading into this week’s game at Texas Tech. Senior receiver Marchie Murdock.

Receiver and punt returner Trevor Ryen says the Cyclones will need to match Tech’s speed.

Sophomore center Julian Good-Jones says one of the keys will be running the ball against Tech’s three man front.

Kickoff in Lubbock is scheduled for 11 o’clock