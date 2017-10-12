Thursday October 12th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

AMES — Joel Lanning says it is time to turn the page to Kansas. The Iowa State senior has received national attention, including an appearance on Sportscenter, after playing on both sides of the ball in the Cyclones’ stunning upset at Oklahoma. He was named the Big-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Lanning says he expects to continue to get some snaps on offense.



Lanning says the key now is to build momentum off the win at Oklahoma.

Redshirt senior Kyle Kempt is expected to get his second start against Kansas and says the Cyclones need to show they can handle success.

== Kansas coach David Beaty says he will not be naming a starting quarterback before the Jayhawks visit Iowa State this week. Payton Bender and Carter Stanley both played in last week’s 65-19 loss to Texas Tech.

Beaty says both quarterbacks deserve to play.

Beaty is glad this will be the last time the Jayhawks have to go up against Joel Lanning. The ISU senior played on both sides of the ball in a win at Oklahoma.

Beaty has been impressed with the transition Lanning made to linebacker.

Kickoff between Iowa State and Kansas on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have five starters with injury concerns going into the game against Green Bay.

Quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin), strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), left guard Nick Easton (calf) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (knee) were all held out of practice on Wednesday.

Coach Mike Zimmer said before practice that Bradford was feeling better, after being pulled late in the second quarter from the game at Chicago on Monday.

Zimmer declined to declare Bradford in or out to play the Packers on Sunday, saying the Vikings will “keep seeing what he can do and how he can go” this week. Case Keenum has started three times in Bradford’s place and relieved him late against the Bears.

MASON CITY — A pair of cross country meets will take place today and tomorrow on the North Iowa Area Community College campus:

== The Top of Iowa Conference meet will take place today starting at 3:30. In the boys race, there are two ranked teams, with Newman 4th-ranked in Class 1A and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8th ranked in Class 2A. Individually, Riley Bauer of North Union is top ranked in Class 1A, Reece Smith of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is ranked 5th in 2A, Carson Rygh of Lake Mills is ranked 9th in 1A, and Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield is ranked 22nd in 1A.

On the girls side, Newman is ranked 12th and Nashua-Plainfield 15th in Class 1A, while 1A teams Eagle Grove and West Fork are listed as “teams to watch” in the latest set of rankings. Individually, Sheridan LaCoste of Rockford is ranked 12th in 1A, McKenna Weaver of West Fork is ranked 13th in 1A, Abby Christians of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is ranked 16th in 2A, Addy Carlson of St. Ansgar is ranked 18th in 1A, and Lindsey Davidson of Northwood-Kensett is ranked 29th in 1A.

== The first NIACC Trent Smith Invitational is set for Friday on the NIACC campus. The women’s 5-kilometer race will start at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s 8K race will start at 5:15 p.m.

Teams competing on Friday will be NIACC, Iowa Western, Hawkeye CC, Iowa Lakes, Southwestern, Waldorf University, Buena Vista, Faith Baptist College, Grand View University, the NIACC alumni and DMACC (women).

The No. 12 NIACC men won the junior college division and placed second overall at the St. Ambrose Fighting Bee Invitational last Saturday.

NIACC, which was led by individual champion Brian Jacques, totaled 85 points to claim the junior college division. Hawkeye CC was second in the junior college division with 139 points.

The NIACC women placed eighth overall and were third in the junior college division with 210 points at St. Ambrose. NIACC was led by Julia Dunlavey, who was 32nd in 21:30 in the 5K race.

MASON CITY — The NIACC soccer teams split with Scott Community College at home on Wednesday afternoon. The men have won two straight and improved to 6-6 overall after a 6-1 victory, scoring three goals in each half. Six different NIACC players scored goals in Wednesday’s victory. Michael Donovan, Tom Cobham and Charlie Evans scored in the first half and Mike Merchant, Niall Coulthard and Jack Doyle scored in the second 45 minutes. The women dropped a 1-0 decision in their match. The Lady Trojans are 3-7 overall and 0-6 in the conference. Both teams will host Dakota County at home on Saturday afternoon.

DES MOINES — Before Drake basketball coach Niko Medved can start winning games he has been battling apathy. Since a magical run to the Missouri Valley title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2008 and decline has been rapid. The Bulldogs have appeared in the play in round of the Valley Tournament nine straight seasons and have not even reached double figure wins since 2014.

Medved says the losing affects all aspects in and around the program.

Medved says Drake has what it needs to succeed.

Drake has four starters back from last year’s team that finished 7-24. They open the regular season against Coe College on November 11.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Andrew Wiggins to a new contract extension.

The Timberwolves announced on Wednesday that the two sides had reached agreement on a multiyear contract. Terms were not disclosed, but owner Glen Taylor said in August that he had offered Wiggins a five-year max contract worth $148 million.

It put a big piece of business to rest after the situation dragged out for most of the summer while Wiggins moved from one agency to another.

Wiggins averaged 23.6 points per game in his third season in the league. The former No. 1 overall pick has cemented himself as one of the building blocks of an up-and-coming franchise. Along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, Wiggins is expected to help the Timberwolves end a 13-season playoff drought this year.