Thursday November 9th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Osage volleyball team swept Tipton in the 3A state quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Green Devils took the match with scores of 25-18, 25-19, and 25-18. Kelsey Havel had 12 kills while Sydney Midlang had 10. Courtney Chambers had 10 digs while Tylie Olson had 35 assists. Osage improves to 26-9 on the season and will face top-ranked Sioux Center in the semifinal round at 2 o’clock this afternoon. Sioux Center needed four sets to beat 13th-ranked Red Oak in their quarterfinal round match, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18

=== other 3A quarterfinals

#3 Waterloo Columbus 25-25-20-29, #9 Dyersville Beckman 18-18-25-27

#2 Carroll Kuemper 25-25-25, #12 Iowa Falls-Alden 11-22-20

Class 2A First Round

#1 Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25, Wapsie Valley 12-9-9

#4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 25-25-26, #5 Unity Christian 17-16-24

#2 Western Christian 25-25-25, #11 Iowa City Regina 10-20-12

#3 Grundy Center 25-25-25, #6 Sidney 12-17-18

= 2A Semifinals at 4:00 this afternoon

Class 1A First Round

#1 Janesville 25-25-25, #13 East Mills 10-12-19

#5 Fort Madison Holy Trinity 25-25-25, #4 Starmont 17-21-17

#3 LeMars Gehlen 18-25-25-25-15, #7 Tripoli 25-27-14-12-10

#2 Springville 25-25-25, #8 North Tama 15-21-21

= 1A Semifinals at 6:00 this evening

Class 5A Semifinals — 10:00 AM today

#1 Cedar Falls (41-2) vs. #5 Linn-Mar (31-10)

#2 West Des Moines Valley (40-7) vs. #3 Ankeny Centennial (30-7)

Class 4A Semifinals — 12:00 noon today

#4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (41-3) vs. #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (32-9)

#6 Lewis Central (33-5) vs. #2 Dubuque Wahlert (20-9)

MASON CITY — Four NIACC baseball players signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to play for Division I schools. Newman graduate Bryce Ball signed with Dallas Baptist, Tyler Lien with Louisiana-Monroe, Joey Werner with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Brandon Williamson with Michigan State. Ball in his freshman season was a first-team all-region selection, hitting .419 with 22 doubles, seven homers and 52 RBI. Ball says when he stepped on campus he knew Dallas Baptist was the right fit.

Dallas Baptist has placed a number of players into professional baseball, which was another attractive thing for Ball.

NIACC coach Travis Hergert says it’s great to see these four players sign in the early signing period.

Hergert says he’s optimistic about having a successful 2018 season.

Werner hit .324 as a freshman with five homers and 27 RBI. The left-handed Williamson was 4-1 last season with an ERA of 3.86 in 49 innings pitched. Lien is also a left-hander who was 5-2 with 48 strikeouts in 49 innings.

CEDAR FALLS — High school football semifinals today, UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

== 8-Man

9:05 AM — Midland (Wyoming) (9-2) vs. #1 Don Bosco (11-0)

12:05 PM – Fremont-Mills (9-2) vs. #3 Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0)

== 3A

5:35 PM — #6 Harlan (10-1) vs. #5 Pella (10-1)

8:20 PM — #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. #2 Solon (11-0)

IOWA CITY — Iowa fullback Drake Kulick says Saturday’s win over Ohio State was big but the Hawkeyes are not feeling their oats as they get set to visit Big Ten West leading Wisconsin.

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell says it matches two teams that play a physical brand of football.

Sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley is one of a few Wisconsin natives who will be returning to their home state.

The Iowa offense is coming off its best game in a win over Ohio State but center James Daniels says the Badgers offer a much different challenge.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled to start at 2:30, with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Emotions will be running high on Saturday when 24th ranked Iowa State hosts number 12 Oklahoma State. A win would not only give the Cyclones prospects of playing in the Big 12 title game a major boost it would also be a big win for the seniors playing their finale game in Jack Trice Stadium. Tackle Jake Campos was asked if it has hit him that this will be his final home game.

Campos says the senior class is enjoying the success it is having this season.

Receiver Allen Lazard says the senior class has displayed a lot of grit.

Lazard says his main focus is winning the game.

Linebacker Joel Lanning says it does not feel like Senior Day is approaching.

Lanning says the coaching change nearly two years ago brought the senior class together.

Iowa State and Oklahoma State is scheduled for an 11 o’clock kickoff on Saturday.

COUNCIL BLUFFS – The No. 11 NIACC wrestling team dropped a 33-9 decision to No. 2 Iowa Western Wednesday night in the Iowa Western gym.

NIACC picked up wins from top-ranked Austin Anderly (141), Noah Jackson (157) and seventh-ranked Ryan Faught (165). Anderly stopped Kollin Wade, 8-4. Jackson upset third-ranked Tell Ward 10-7 in his first collegiate match and Faught topped Kole Gray 10-3.

NIACC returns to action Saturday at the Luther College Open in Decorah.