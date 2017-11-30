Thursday November 30th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High girls at Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 7:30, tipoff 7:45

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Shakayla Thomas scored 31 points, 17 in the fourth quarter, and Imani Wright added 26 points as No. 13 Florida State erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Iowa 94-93 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, as you heard last night on KGLO.

Megan Gustafson, who scored 34 points on 15-of-18 shooting, scored the first six points of an 8-0 run to end the third quarter and the first four points of the fourth quarter to put Iowa (7-1) ahead 75-63. Thomas, who also had 10 rebounds, ended the run and then had the first basket and the last 11 points in a 15-2 run that put the Seminoles up 80-79 with 3:13 to play.

The teams traded the lead with big 3s and free throws, with Gustafson tying the game at 85 with a pair of free throws with 48 seconds to go. Wright answered with a 3 and after a steal by Thomas, A.J. Alix made two free throws with 24.7 for a 91-86 lead. Tania Davis knocked down a 3-pointer for the Hawkeyes with 17.2 seconds to go. Both teams then went 1 of 2 from the line before Thomas made it a two-possession game with two foul shots with five seconds left. Davis ended it with a 3 at the buzzer.

Florida State (7-0) is 9-2 in the challenge with its current six-game winning streak, the longest of any school.

Makenzie Meyer of Mason City had six points, six assists and two steals for Iowa.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Bennett Koch poured in 30 points, Northern Iowa missed a chance to win in regulation, but the Panthers dominated in overtime to upend previously unbeaten UNLV 77-68 Wednesday night.

Koch, whose 30 points is a career high, made a jump shot to pull Northern Iowa (6-2) to 61-60 inside the final minute of regulation. Klint Carlson stole the ball from UNLV, Koch was fouled and made one to tie, but missed the second with 16 seconds left. UNLV’s Jordan Johnson’s final shot didn’t fall and the teams went overtime.

Koch scored five in the extra period, including a dunk that gave the Panthers a 68-63 lead.

Carlson opened overtime with a layup and scored six of his career-high 23 points in the period. Carlson and Koch each had three steals for the Panthers, who scored 19 points off 20 UNLV turnovers.

UNLV (6-1) had its best start in six seasons, but 22 fouls gave UNI 27 chances at the free throw line and the Panthers made 21.

Kris Clyburn led the Runnin’ Rebels with 20 points, Shakur Juston scored 13 before fouling out and Jovan Mooring added 10 but was held to 3-for-17 shooting.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Zach Jackson scored 17 points including 1 of 2 free throws with two seconds left and Omaha got its first win of the season, beating Drake 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Reed Timmer’s 3-pointer with three seconds left brought Drake within 74-73 and Timmer immediately fouled Jackson to send him to the line. KJ Robinson’s layup with 13 seconds to go gave Omaha (1-7) the lead 74-70. Daniel Norl made back-to-back 3s with 9:51 left to put the Mavericks on top the rest of the way.

Jackson shot 7 for 10 from the field and Norl scored 16, missing just one of his five 3-point attempts. The Mavericks were 29 of 58 shooting including 10 of 25 from 3-point range.

Gram Woodward and Nick McGlynn each scored 13 to lead Drake (4-2), Timmer had 12, Ore Arogundade had 11 and De’Antae McMurray 10.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat New Orleans 120-102 on Wednesday night in a game that saw Pelicans forward Anthony Davis ejected for the first time in his career.

Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng had 19 points each for the Timberwolves (13-9).

The turning point of the game came midway through the second quarter. With Minnesota leading 45-43, Davis was called for a technical foul. Fifteen seconds later he picked up his second tech and was ejected for the first time in his six-year NBA career. Minnesota responded by finishing the half on a 17-6 run to take a 62-49 lead into the halftime locker room.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise has resumed skating for the first time since surgery on his lower back five weeks ago.

Parise was on the ice before the team practiced on Wednesday. He told reporters that the microdiskectomy procedure he underwent on Oct. 24 produced immediate relief from the pain he’d been experiencing in his leg that stemmed from his back trouble. The 33-year-old Parise has not played yet this season. He’ll need several more weeks of rehabilitation before rejoining the team.

The Wild also placed defenseman Kyle Quincey on waivers. The Wild, who host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, have given up 13 goals over the last two games.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa has become familiar with regular season rematches on the road and the Panthers are ready for another one as they get set to visit South Dakota State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. UNI won in Brookings 38-18 back in mid-October.

That’s UNI coach Mark Farley who says they will not treat it any differently.

It is the third straight playoff appearance for UNI that has included a rematch against a Missouri Valley foe.

Farley says running the football is crucial in the playoffs especially on the road.

Quarterback Eli Dunne returned from injury and led UNI to a lopsided opening round win against Monmouth.

Kickoff in Brookings on Saturday is scheduled for 2 o’clock.