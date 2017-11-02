Thursday November 2nd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

AMES — After spending the last month as the hunter Iowa State is now the hunted as the Cyclones prepare for this week’s game at West Virginia. Iowa State was 15th in the first playoff rankings released on Tuesday night and at 4-1 is part of a log jam at the top the Big 12.

That’s senior quarterback Kyle Kempt who says even in the middle of a four game winning streak the Cyclone offense needs to improve.

A 6-2 record has the Cyclones receiving national attention. Senior tackle Jake Campos.

Campos says Kempt is becoming more comfortable as he prepares for his fifth start at quarterback.

Campos says the play of the Iowa State defense has helped take pressure off of the offense.

Kickoff in Morgantown is scheduled for 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

CEDAR FALLS — Another week and another top ten opponent for Northern Iowa. After falling at second ranked North Dakota State the Panthers return home to host sixth ranked South Dakota. The Coyotes are 7-1 overall and tied for second place in the Missouri Valley.

That’s Panther coach Mark Farley who says South Dakota’s fast break style of offense is averaging nearly 530 yards per game.

Farley says the Coyotes present a big challenge for the Panther defense.

Despite a 4-4 record Farley says the Panthers still control their own playoff destiny. UNI’s schedule is ranked as the toughest in all of FCS.

Kickoff at the UNI-Dome is scheduled for 1 o’clock on Saturday.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says the organization has not yet determined whether to activate quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the physically unable to perform list next week.

Spielman told reporters that Bridgewater will be evaluated again following practice on Monday. Spielman will discuss the situation with coach Mike Zimmer, the medical staff and Bridgewater’s surgeon before a final call is made.

The deadline for adding Bridgewater to the 53-man roster is Wednesday, the end of the 21-day window that opened when he rejoined the team for practice on Oct. 18.

Bridgewater suffered the dislocation and ligament tears in his left knee in practice on Aug. 30, 2016.

Case Keenum took over at quarterback after Sam Bradford experienced left knee trouble following the season opener.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Jimmy Butler hit a go-ahead 20-foot jumper as he was fouled with 34 seconds left to cap off a 23-point performance, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three straight, but nearly blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.

DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and nine rebounds, and the Pelicans tied it at 96 when Cousins bounced a pass to Anthony Davis cutting down the lane for a two-handed dunk.

Davis had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 14 points for New Orleans, which has lost two straight.

MADISON, Wisconsin – The University of Northern Iowa dropped its exhibition opener at the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday at the Kohl Center, 69-38.

Germantown, Wisconsin native Juwan McCloud led the Panthers with 10 points and tied for team-high honors with four rebounds against the Badgers.

McCloud scored UNI’s first 10 points of the game and helped the Panthers jump out to a 10-2 lead with 13:20 left in the first half. But the Badgers answered with a 20-2 run capped by a three-pointer from Kobe King with 6:11 remaining in the first half. The Badgers led 35-18 at the intermission.

UNI scored the first seven points of the second half on baskets from sophomore Isaiah Brown and Tywhon Pickford that trimmed the Badger lead to 35-25. The Badgers went on a 27-3 run to take a 62-28 lead with 5:31 left in the contest.

UNI will be back in action Sunday at 1 p.m. in the McLeod Center with its second exhibition game vs. UNC Pembroke. The Panthers will honor former head coach Eldon Miller and the 1989-90 UNI men’s basketball squad as a part of the weekend festivities.

MASON CITY – The NIACC men’s cross country team is ranked No. 14 in the fourth junior college Division I rankings released Wednesday.

The Trojans are one of two conference teams ranked in the top 25. Iowa Central is No. 1 while Hawkeye CC and Southwestern received votes in this week’s poll.

NIACC, which has been ranked in the top 15 for 11 straight polls dating back to 2015, was ranked No. 12 in the Oct. 18 rankings.

NIACC placed second at the NJCAA Region XI meet in Fort Dodge on Oct. 29. Iowa Central was the regional champion, Hawkeye CC was third and Southwestern was fourth.

NIACC had four runners earn all-region status. Brian Jacques was a first-team selection, Blake Keller was a second-team selection and David Carter and John Kraft were honorable mention selections.

NIACC returns to action Nov. 11 at the NJCAA Divison I national meet in Fort Dodge. The Trojans have placed in the top 10 at four of the last six national meets, including a fourth-place finish in 2011 and a fifth-place finish in 2012.