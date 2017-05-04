Thursday May 4th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kennys Vargas tied his career high for Minnesota with five RBIs, including a three-run homer Wednesday night off erratic Oakland starter Kendall Graveman that propelled the Twins to a 7-4 victory over the Athletics.

Hector Santiago (3-1) finished six innings for the fourth time in six turns for the Twins, who have won seven of their last 10 games.

Graveman (2-2) walked four batters, and three of them scored. He was pulled with one out in the fourth inning, by far his worst of five starts this season.

Yonder Alonso hit a two-run homer for the A’s, but they fell to 1-8 with only 21 runs in their last nine games. One of those came in the ninth against Twins closer Brandon Kintzler, who loaded the bases with none out but ended it by getting former teammate Trevor Plouffe to hit into a double-play grounder.

BOONE — The NIACC softball team had their season come to an end on Wednesday in the Region XI-A tournament in Boone. After falling in the first day of the double-elimination tournament to top-seeded DMACC, the Lady Trojans lost a 15-2 five-inning consolation bracket contest on Wednesday. Shelby Low hit her second homer in as many days in the third inning followed by Shayley Vesel driving in a run with a single later in the inning. NIACC finishes their season with a record of 10-38. In Wednesday’s other games, DMACC beat Iowa Central 10-2 in six innings to advance to the championship game later today. Iowa Central bounced back to beat Northeast 11-10 in the consolation bracket and set up a rematch against DMACC for the region title later this afternoon.



CLEAR LAKE — Conference track meets will take place today in the North Central and Top of Iowa conferences.

== Clear Lake will host the North Central Conference boys track meet starting at 5 o’clock tonight at Lions Field

== Iowa Falls-Alden will serve as the host of the NCC girls track meet, also starting at 5 o’clock.

== The Top of Iowa East track meet for both girls and boys will take place in Osage starting at 4 o’clock this afternoon

== The Top of Iowa West meet for both girls and boys will take place in Buffalo Center at North Iowa High School, also starting at 4 o’clock.



CHICAGO — Former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg will return for a third season to coach the Chicago Bulls.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson says focus is on improving a young roster.

Hoiberg led the Bulls to a 41-41 record and a loss to the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.