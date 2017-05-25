Thursday May 25th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

BALTIMORE (AP) – Jose Berrios took a two-hitter into the seventh inning, Kennys Vargas drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Orioles 4-3 on Wednesday to complete their first three-game sweep in Baltimore since 1996.

Eduardo Escobar had two hits and an RBI for the first-place Twins, who have won six of seven and are a major league best 14-5 on the road.

Berrios (3-0) allowed three runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven. He was pulled in the seventh after solo homers by Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop got Baltimore to 4-3.

Taylor Rogers struck out Davis with two on and two outs in the eighth, and Brandon Kintzler got three outs for his 12th save in 13 tries.

It was Minnesota’s fourth sweep of the season – matching their total of all last season.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman (1-1) gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.



MASON CITY — Merritt McCardle struck out seven in six innings of work to pick up the win for Newman as the #3/1A Knights downed North Butler 9-1 last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball action, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Andrew Morse drove in three runs while Evan Paulus and McCardle each drove two for the Knights, who are now 3-0 and will travel to Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.

NEW HAMPTON — Clear Lake fell to 0-2 on the season with a 14-3, five-inning loss at #4/2A New Hampton last night. Zach Lester had a pair of hits to lead Clear Lake offensively. Clear Lake is off tonight and will host Charles City tomorrow night at Lions Field in a make-up date from a Monday rainout.



— other baseball

Forest City 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Lake Mills 10, Belmond-Klemme 9 (9)

West Fork 3, Rockford 0

Riceville 10, Clarksville 0



ALGONA — Algona beat Clear Lake 9-4 in the North Central Conference softball opener for both teams last night in Algona. Sara Faber led the way for Clear Lake with two runs scored while Rachel Barillas knocked in two runs. Clear Lake drops to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. They’ll host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tomorrow night in a game you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 7:30.



— other softball

Central Springs 11, Osage 0

Northwood-Kensett 9, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Forest City 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9

Eagle Grove 15, West Hancock 5

Lake Mills 12, Belmond-Klemme 0

North Union 12, North Iowa 0

Riceville 12, CAL 8



BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA — The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team is the fifth seed in the Big Ten Tournament and opens this afternoon against fourth seeded Maryland after being rained out last night. Iowa coach Rick Heller says the seeds don’t mean much after a jumbled regular season race.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-25-rickmary-1.mp3

Iowa beat Maryland four of five games a year ago. The lone loss came against the pitcher they face in round one. Maryland’s Brian Shaffer was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-25-rickmary-2.mp3

The Hawkeyes will counter with Nick Gallagher on the mound.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-25-rickmary-3.mp3

The Iowa-Maryland game was postponed to today after inclement weather had an impact on play on Wednesday. If Iowa would win today, they’d face top seed Nebraska on Friday at a time to be announced.

— boys substate soccer semifinal round

#7 Iowa City West 8, Mason City High 1

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Nevada 1 (GHV faces Gladbrook-Reinbeck in substate final on Saturday)



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Teddy Bridgewater has reached the point in rehabilitation where he’s able to drop back to pass on his surgically repaired left knee.

Just when the 24-year-old quarterback might return to live action with the Minnesota Vikings remains largely unknown.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday that Bridgewater has not been cleared for full practice. That’s predictable, less than nine months after the dislocation, torn ACL and other damage occurred to his knee during a non-contact drill.

The Vikings raised optimism about Bridgewater’s recovery Tuesday by posting to their website a 38-second, slow-motion video clip of him taking drop-backs and throws in their first organized on-field workout of the offseason. Spielman, however, said there’s still no timetable or guarantee for his return.

GREEN BAY — Former Iowa standout Bryan Bulaga is preparing for his 8th season in the NFL as the Green Bay Packers conduct Organized Team Activities or OTAs this week. Bulaga started 16 games for the Packers last season.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-25-bulaga-1.mp3

Bulaga says it is just the first step in a process to get ready for next season.