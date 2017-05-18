Thursday May 18th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The game between the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to stormy weather.

Dark clouds rolled in right around the scheduled first pitch and heavy rains, wind and lightning pelted Target Field for the next hour before officials called the game. It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.

It’s already the fourth postponement for the Twins this season. The Rockies have now had two postponements.

It means that an intriguing matchup between Twins right-hander Ervin Santana and Rockies righty German Marquez will have to wait for another day.

You’ll hear both games on AM-1300 KGLO today — the daytime game starts at 12:10 with an 11:30 pre-game show — the night game will start with the pre-game at 5:30 with first pitch scheduled for 6:10

IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller wants a more consistent effort out of his team as the Hawkeyes open a three game series at Illinois to close the regular season. The Hawkeyes erased five and seven run deficits in their last two home games to walk off with wins and stand 32-18 overall.

At 13-8 in the league race the Hawkeyes are currently in fifth place and hope to improve their seeding for next week’s Big Ten Tournament.



No matter what happens this weekend the Hawkeyes have already locked up a spot in the conference tournament.



Illinois is 8-13 and needs wins and some help to finish in the top eight.

DES MOINES — The State Track and Field Meet has featured the boys ands girls competing on the same weekend since 2005 and members of both governing bodies expect the combined meet to continue into the future.

Jared Chizek is with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and says the state meet has become one of the largest in the country and is near the top in the country in attendance for any track meet.

“This year we will have just shy of 5,300 athletes taking part in the championships”, said Chizek. “Last year we had record attendance of more than 38,000 fans.”

The combined meet began as a way to accommodate the renovation of Drake Stadium and happened despite the objection of the former Executive Secretary of the girls’ union E. Wayne Cooley.

“Dr. Cooley was a very staunch proponent against doing it because he had the fear that the girls would be compared to the boys”, said John Overton of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. “But after we had it for two years he came to us and said ‘You guys keep this thing together. This is the greatest thing I have even seen.’”

The state meet begins Thursday morning with competition in Classes 1A and 4A.



IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl will miss approximately eight weeks of summer basketball activities after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. The announcement came Wednesday by head coach Fran McCaffery.

Pemsl (6-foot-8, 249 pounds) is not expected to participate in this summer’s Prime Time League, however is expected to return and be available for Iowa’s overseas trip in August.

“I spoke to Cordell after the surgery and everything went great,” said McCaffery. “We’re happy that he will be back on the court later this summer.”

Pemsl started 14 of 34 games a year ago, averaging 8.9 points and five rebounds per contest. The forward shot a single-season school record 61.7 percent (116-of-188) from the field his during freshman campaign.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings will be able to hold training camp at their new headquarters as soon as next year.

The Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan will be completed soon after the Super Bowl, with a March 1 move-in date scheduled. The Vikings have a contract with Minnesota State University in Mankato for preseason practices through 2018, but chief operating officer Kevin Warren told reporters Wednesday that deal can be revisited in December.

Warren said a site switch would be logistically possible for 2018, but no decision has been made. The Vikings have trained in Mankato since 1966.

The Vikings have had their operations in Eden Prairie since 1981. They will have twice as much space, 277,000 square feet, at the new facility.



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive tackle Will Sutton, who was cut last week after three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Sutton was a third-round pick in 2014 from Arizona State, drafted by the Bears for a 4-3 scheme. The new coaching staff installed a 3-4 defense in 2015, and the 6-foot-1, 290-pound Sutton didn’t fit as well. He was still a starter last year, until an ankle injury ended his season seven weeks early. Sutton played in 36 of a possible 48 games, with 18 starts.

With the health of Sharrif Floyd’s knee a concern, the Vikings have been trying to bolster the defensive tackle position. They drafted Iowa’s Jaleel Johnson in the fourth round. To make room for Sutton, they cut defensive tackle Toby Johnson.