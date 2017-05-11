Thursday May 11th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A pair of NIACC baseball players signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to play Division I baseball next year. Des Moines native Connor Enochs signed with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville of the Ohio Valley Conference, while Ryan Huntington signed with Grambling State. They join Brandon Michie as players who have signed with NCAA Division I schools, as Michie signed with Mercer University back in the fall. NIACC coach Travis Hergert says it’s the goal of each Trojan to be able to advance his career after playing here.

Hergert says Division I schools look to the junior college level for quality players that can contribute right away.

The shortstop Enochs is currently hitting .276 with 12 doubles, 43 runs scored and 35 RBI. Huntington is a left-hander who is 4-3 with 47 strikeouts, 22 walks and a 5.52 ERA.

WATERLOO — The Region XI baseball tournament opens today in Waterloo, but Hergert’s NIACC squad won’t play until tomorrow afternoon as being the second-seed in the tournament. The top five teams in the tournament were within two games of each other during conference play, with NIACC and Iowa Central finishing with a 16-8 record, Southeastern and Kirkwood at 15-9, and DMACC at 14-10. Hergert says it’s a wide open tournament, with the winner being the team that can best execute key situations on the field.

Hergert says he has a pitching rotation for the tournament in mind, but that likely will be flexible.

Hergert has two of the hottest bats in the conference in his lineup heading into the tournament. Bryce Ball and Matt Schwarz were the co-conference players of the week last week.

NIACC will face either Southeastern, Ellsworth or Iowa Lakes on Friday. The six and seven seeds Ellsworth and Iowa Lakes open the tournament this afternoon at noon, with the winner facing third-seeded Southeastern at 7 o’clock tonight. The winner of that game faces NIACC on Friday. On the other side of the bracket, 4th-seed Kirkwood faces 5th-seed DMACC at 3:30 this afternoon, with the winner playing top-seed Iowa Central on Friday night. The double-elimination tournament is being played at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo. You can follow along by clicking at this link.

IOWA CITY — Iowa will honor its most decorated baseball team this weekend when the Hawkeyes host Ohio State. The 1972 Hawkeyes became the first Iowa team to win the Big Ten title since 1949 and would later qualify for the College World Series. It remains the only Iowa team ever to play in the World Series and current Hawkeye coach Rick Heller says 26 members of the squad will be on hand. Duane Banks was in his third year as head coach and would go on to post 810 wins before retiring in 1997. The field is now named in his honor.



CHICAGO (AP) – The Minnesota Twins’ game at the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night was postponed.

There was light rain for much of the afternoon in the Chicago area and more precipitation was the forecast for Wednesday night.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 21.

The Twins won the series opener 7-2 on Tuesday night. The teams play again on Thursday night.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have claimed left-hander Adam Wilk off waivers from the New York Mets.

The Twins announced the move on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Wilk was the Mets’ emergency starter on Sunday when Matt Harvey was suspended. He started six games for Triple-A Las Vegas this season, going 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA.

Minnesota has been in the middle of a shuffle of the starting rotation after sending Kyle Gibson down to Triple-A Rochester last week. The Twins currently have an opening in the rotation for the game Saturday at Cleveland and Wilk could slide into that spot.

Wilk will join the Twins on Thursday in Chicago, where they are playing the White Sox.

MASON CITY — Boys district and girls regional co-ed track meets take place later today to set up the field for next week’s state track meet in Des Moines. Looking at where the local teams will be at today:

== 1A at Northwood — CAL, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, North Butler, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock

== 2A at Garner — Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Clear Lake, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage

== 2A at Hampton — Hampton-Dumont

== 3A at Waverly — Charles City

== 4A at Ames — Mason City

In Class 1A, the top winner in each event plus the next 14 best performances statewide will advance to the state meet. In 2A and 3A, the top two placewinners in each meet plus the next eight performances statewide advance. In 4A, the top two placewinners at each event plus the next 12 best performances statewide qualify for state.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The fresh start for wide receiver Michael Floyd’s sidetracked career will come at home in Minnesota.

Floyd agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Vikings on Wednesday.

Floyd finished last season with Super Bowl champion New England after a drunken driving arrest led to his departure from the Arizona Cardinals.

“Happy as ever!!! Happy to get to work,” Floyd wrote on his Twitter account.

Floyd is a native of St. Paul, the capital city where he was a two-time winner of the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year award at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.