Thursday March 30th Local Sports

=== TONIGHT ON KGLO

6:45 — NIT championship game, Georgia Tech vs. TCU

ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS — The Yellowstone Quake scored twice in the third period to give them a 4-2 win over the North Iowa Bulls in the first round of pool play at the Silver Cup Tournament in suburban Chicago. Yellowstone led 1-0 after the first period, with the Bulls taking a 2-1 lead after Brendan Studioso scored 48 seconds into the second period, followed by Connor Clemons finding the back of the net almost 14 minutes later. The Quake then scored to tie the game 2-2 at the end of the second period before scoring two more times in the third. The Bulls play Binghamton in the second round of pool play later tonight. Binghamton beat Long Beach 8-1 on Wednesday night. North Iowa likely needs to beat Binghamton tonight and Long Beach on Friday night to finish in the top two in their pool and advance to the Silver Cup semifinals on Saturday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise will likely miss the next three games, with bruising and swelling around his eye from a high stick to the face that led to blows to the head as he fell. Parise was struck Tuesday by Washington’s Tom Wilson before he crashed into the knee of another opponent and hit the ice. Parise needed assistance to the locker room and didn’t return. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after practice Wednesday he doesn’t believe Parise will play Thursday against Ottawa. Boudreau said he wouldn’t be surprised if Parise were ready to return after the weekend, following games against Nashville and Colorado. The Wild recalled goalie Alex Stalock from the AHL and signed former University of Minnesota forward Justin Kloos to a two-year entry-level contract.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have reassigned right-handers Nick Tepesch and Alex Wimmers to minor league camp, finalizing their bullpen for the start of the regular season. The moves mean right-handers Justin Haley and Michael Tonkin have spots on the opening-day roster. Left-handers Glen Perkins and Ryan O’Rourke are expected to start on the disabled list. Haley was a Rule 5 draft pick who finished 2016 as a starter for Boston’s Triple-A team. Tonkin has a 4.31 ERA in 125 games for the Twins over the last four years. Tepesch, who started 39 games for Texas over the 2013-14 seasons, was a non-roster invitee. Wimmers, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2010, had a strong spring after posting a 4.15 ERA over 16 appearances last year in his major league debut.

AMES — Iowa State defensive end J.D. Waggoner says what the Cyclone defense lacks in experience it makes up for in talent a depth. Eight players with starting experience are gone from last year’s defense, including three on the defensive line. Waggoner started the first seven games before suffering a season ending shoulder injury against Baylor. He has returned to practice but will not be involved in full contact this spring. Waggoner says an influx of talented, young players will create more competition for playing time. Iowa State’s spring game is April 8.

IOWA CITY — Developing talent on the defensive line has never been a problem for the Iowa football program but developing depth has been. The Hawkeyes must replace defensive tackles Jaleel Johnson and Faith Ekakite off last year’s team that finished 8-5. Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan says while Iowa won’t change its 4-3 alignment on defense they may have to get more creative with their calls. Morgan says a veteran offensive line will help the defensive front make progress during spring drills. One option is moving defensive end Matt Nelson to tackle. The Cedar Rapids native was working at both spots before suffering a foot injury. Morgan feels he will be effective inside despite his six foot-eight inch frame. Iowa’s spring game is April 21st.

DES MOINES — A national wrestling champion from the University of Iowa was honored at the statehouse. The Iowa Senate passed a resolution declaring Wednesday as “Cory Clark Recognition Day in Iowa.” “Thanks everyone for showing up and it’s a pleasure to be honored by all of you,” Clark said during brief remarks on the House floor. “I love this state. I love this governor. Go Hawks!” Clark grew up in Pleasant Hill and graduated from Southeast Polk High School. He was a four-time state champion and earlier this month Clark won the N-C-Double-A wrestling title at 133 pounds. Clark and his coach, Tom Brands, visited with legislators and then stopped in the governor’s office.