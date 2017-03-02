Thursday March 2nd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Big Ten Tournament vs. Northwestern — 10:45 pre-game, 11:00 tipoff

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Wisconsin — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

DES MOINES — West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura found out yesterday afternoon their opponents at the boys state basketball tournament next week in Des Moines. West Hancock is the seventh seed in the Class 1A bracket and will face second-seed Grand View Christian. West Hancock is 19-6 overall after beating West Fork in the substate final, while Grand View Christian comes in with a 24-1 record. That game will take place at 3:45 Monday afternoon, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO. In Class 2A, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is the sixth seed and will face third seed Kuemper of Carroll at 12:15 Tuesday afternoon. The Cardinals are 24-1 after beating Osage in the substate final, while Kuemper comes in at 22-2. You’ll hear that game as well on KGLO starting at 12:00 noon next Tuesday.

=== Boys 1A state quarterfinals — all next Monday

10:30 — Gladbrook-Reinbeck (24-2) vs. Lynnville-Sully (24-1)

12:15 — North Linn (25-0) vs. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (18-7)

2:00 — Remsen St. Mary’s (24-0) vs. New London (21-3)

3:45 — West Hancock (19-6) vs. Grand View Christian (24-1)

=== Boys 2A state quarterfinals

Monday 6:35 — Western Christian of Hull (21-2) vs. South Hamilton (22-2)

Monday 8:15 — Cascade (22-2) vs. Camanche (22-2)

Tuesday 10:30 — Pella Christian (20-4) vs. Van Meter (23-1)

Tuesday 12:15 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (24-1) vs. Kuemper of Carroll (22-2)

=== Boys 3A state quarterfinals — all next Tuesday

2:00 — Waverly-Shell Rock (22-1) vs. Atlantic (19-5)

3:45 — Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-11) vs. Mount Pleasant (22-2)

6:35 — West Delaware (24-0) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (15-9)

8:15 — Pella (22-2) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-9)

=== Boys 4A state quarterfinals — all next Wednesday

1:05 — Iowa City West (20-3) vs. Newton (19-5)

2:45 — Dubuque Hempstead (18-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (18-5)

6:35 — Bettendorf (18-5) vs. Sioux City East (21-2)

8:15 — Valley West Des Moines (19-4) vs. Des Moines North (18-5)

— Girls state basketball

== 4A quarterfinals Wednesday

#1 Marion 46, #14 Boone 38

#4 Pella 47, #5 Lewis Central 43

== 5A quarterfinals Wednesday

#1 Indianola 77, #8 Johnston 67

#5 Cedar Falls 48, #4 Iowa City High 46

#2 West Des Moines Valley 87, #7 West Des Moines Dowling 64

#3 Iowa City West 40, #6 Waukee 38

== 1A semifinals today

10:00 a.m. – #1 Springville (23-2) vs. #7 Kingsley-Pierson (24-1)

11:45 a.m. – #2 Turkey Valley (22-2) vs. #3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (24-1)

== 2A semifinals today

1:30 p.m. – #1 Iowa City Regina (26-0) vs. #4 Western Christian (23-2)

3:15 p.m. – #2 Treynor (26-0) vs. #8 Cascade (22-2)

== 3A semifinals today

5:00 p.m. – #1 Sioux Center (25-0) vs. #5 Cherokee (21-3)

6:45 p.m. – #3 Center Point-Urbana (22-3) vs. #2 Pocahontas Area (25-1)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC women fell at top-ranked Kirkwood 93-81 last night. The Lady Trojans were able to cut a ten-point lead down to one but Kirkwood responded to beat them by a dozen. Kelsie Willert had 14 points to lead NIACC while Taylor Laabs, UU Longs and Cierra Stanciel each had 12. NIACC drops to 16-12 overall and 8-5 in conference play.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC men fell at Kirkwood last night, 81-63. The Trojans trailed by two at halftime and were down by six with five minutes to go, before Kirkwood made their final push. Brad Rathjen had 22 points to lead NIACC, as they drop to 16-13 overall and 3-8 in the conference. Both NIACC teams will host Southwestern on Saturday to close out the regular season.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery expects freshman point guard Jordan Bohannon to handle Thursday’s game at 22nd ranked Wisconsin like any other road game. Bohannon will be trying to knock off the Badgers after spending several years traveling to the Kohl Center to cheer for two of his brothers who played for Wisconsin. Bohannon connected on eight three pointers in the Hawkeyes upset win at 24th ranked Maryland this past weekend. McCaffery says the Badgers are tough at home no matter what the circumstances. McCaffery says the Badger’s strength is their balance and not just on offense. You can hear the Iowa-Wisconsin game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7 o’clock with the pre-game, with the tipoff scheduled for 8 o’clock.

IRVING, Texas – The Iowa State women’s basketball team had three players honored when the 2016-17 All-Big 12 awards were announced with sophomore Bridget Carleton a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 first team, while senior guard Seanna Johnson and redshirt junior Jadda Buckley earned honorable mention honors.

Carleton, a Chatham, Ontario, Canada native, was a first-team pick after averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds on the season. She ranks fifth in the Big 12 in scoring and 16th in rebounding. She also leads the nation at the free throw line, netting 93.8 percent, which is poised to break Iowa State’s school record of 91.9 percent, set by Brynn Williamson.

Johnson, a Brooklyn Park, Minn. native, earned honorable mention honors after ranking fourth in the Big 12 in points (15.7) and rebounds (8.3). Johnson sits in ninth in Iowa State history in career points (1,612) and third in rebounding (1,037). She is one of two Cyclones to reach 1,500 career points and over 1,000 rebounds.

Buckley, a Mason City High grad, ranks third in the Big 12 in assists per game with 5.2. She also ranks third on the team with 14.2 points and started every game this season for the Cyclones. She tallied five or more assists in 20 games so far this season. Buckley’s honor is the third in her career after being a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman team in 2014 and earning honorable mention in 2015.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 107-80 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points and Shabazz Muhammad added 18 for the Timberwolves, who won for the fourth time in their last five games. Utah was the fourth opponent in the last seven games that Minnesota held under 90 points. Dante Exum scored 15 points and Gordon Hayward added 13 to lead the Jazz, while Derrick Favors had 10 points and 12 rebounds. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak in the series for Utah, which has lost two straight overall.