Thursday March 23rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT ON AM-1300 KGLO:

5:00 PM — NCAA men’s Sweet 16

6:45 PM — Iowa women’s basketball in WNIT vs. Colorado

IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder says her team is thrilled to be playing in late March and the Hawkeyes host Colorado tonight in the third round of the WNIT.



Iowa is 19-13 and Bluder says Colorado is much better than its 17-15 record.

Bluder says the Hawkeyes must handle a variety of pressure defenses from Colorado.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight. You can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at about 6:45.

MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team starts the Iowa portion of their schedule later this afternoon with a non-conference doubleheader at Marshalltown Community College. NIACC is 9-7 after playing half of their games indoors in Minnesota and the other half during a spring break trip to Florida. NIACC returns three sophomores from last year’s team that was 20-31 overall and 10-18 in conference play. Elise Powers and Brittany Florea have both played in 13 of the 16 games this season, while Kendall Cornick has been sidelined with a foot injury. Cornick was a Fast Pitch News first-team All-American outfielder as a freshman, hitting .561 with 65 stolen bases. After today’s trip to Marshalltown, NIACC opens conference play Saturday at 6th-ranked DMACC and then travels to Northeast Community College in Norfolk Nebraska. NIACC’s first home softball games are scheduled for next Wednesday with a doubleheader against Iowa Lakes.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May has undergone Tommy John elbow surgery that will keep him off the mound this season. The Twins announced on Wednesday that the replacement of May’s torn ulnar collateral ligament was successful. The 27-year-old was transitioning back to starting, following a move to the bullpen halfway through the 2015 season. With May’s injury and their release on Tuesday of veteran right-hander Ryan Vogelsong, the Twins are down to Jose Berrios, Tyler Duffey and Adalberto Mejia in the competition for the fifth spot in the rotation. May was placed on the 60-day disabled list, making room for the Twins to add left-hander Craig Breslow to the 40-man roster. The 36-year-old Breslow is among the finalists for a middle relief role.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – When Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario started in the Minnesota Twins organization, they were spindly teenagers with plenty of potential. They’ve been through their growing pains since then. Now the Twins hope their young outfielders have grown enough to shoulder the load of a rebuilding team. The 25-and-under trio will occupy the outfield for Minnesota on opening day. If the projections proceed as planned, that will be the case for many seasons to come. With their speed and agility, Buxton, Kepler and Rosario also have the building blocks to give the Twins one of the top outfield defenses in baseball. Last year, Twins pitchers were last in the American League in ERA (5.08) by more than a half-run, opponent’s batting average (.283) by 14 points and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.806) by 32 points.



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – New Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray had successful ankle surgery Wednesday. Murray left the Raiders as a free agent and signed last week with Minnesota, getting $15 million over three years, with $8.55 million guaranteed. The Vikings said in a statement that they were “aware of the required surgery prior to signing Latavius on March 16. Latavius is expected to fully recover and be available for training camp.” The surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina. Murray was a 1,000-yard rusher for Oakland in 2015, and he ran for 788 yards in 14 games last season, scoring 12 touchdowns. But he was bothered by ankle problems during 2016, too.

DES MOINES — Blake Bolden’s first Drake Relays as its director will not have any major changes. The native of Osceola was hired last fall as the 12th director of the event and replaced Brian Brown, who spent 11 years in that position.

Bolden says the field is rounding into shape. The pole vault returns to Capital Square and the Grand Blue Mile returns downtown.

Bolden says the Saturday session will receive national television exposure.

Bolden says one change in the schedule is the addition of the high school boys and girls 400 meter hurdles. The Drake Relays are April 26-29.