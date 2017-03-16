Thursday March 16th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MILWAUKEE — Iowa State opens NCAA tournament play late tonight facing Nevada in regional play at Milwaukee. Iowa State is 23-10 and coming off winning the Big 12 Tournament and face a Nevada squad that is 28-6 and finished 14-4 in the Mountain West. Cyclone senior Monte Morris says they know they can’t take for granted that being the higher seed means they’ll breeze to a victory.

Morris says they’re taking the attitude of “one game at a time” in tournament play.

Naz Mitrou-Long says Nevada will provide a challenge to the Cyclones

Tipoff between Iowa State and Nevada is scheduled for approximately 9 o’clock tonight.



IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Freshmen Jordan Bohannon scored 19 points with 11 assists, fellow newcomer Tyler Cook scored 18 with eight rebounds and Iowa opened the NIT with an 87-75 win over South Dakota on Wednesday. Senior Peter Jok had 20 to lead the Hawkeyes (19-14), one of four top seeds in the 32-team event. Iowa couldn’t quite shake South Dakota, which excelled at crashing the offensive glass and getting to the free-throw line. But the Hawkeyes finally took a double-digit lead on Ahmad Wagner’s layup with 8:31 left, and Wagner’s layup a minute later made it 68-54. Bohannon’s 3 with just over a minute left put Iowa ahead 82-70. Iowa, one of the last four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, got 59 points from first-year-players – with Isaiah Moss adding 16. Matt Mooney had 23 points for the Coyotes (22-12), who earned an NIT bid after winning the Summit League regular-season crown. Iowa now faces TCU in the NIT’s second-round on Sunday night. The pre-game starts at 5:30 with the tipoff scheduled for 6:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

BOSTON (AP) – Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points to lead the Boston Celtics past the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104 on Wednesday night. Al Horford added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics, who earned their 11th straight home win over Minnesota. Boston also increased its lead to 1 1/2 games over the Washington Wizards for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Ricky Rubio had a season-high 23 points to lead the Timberwolves, who dropped to just 10-21 on the road this season. Boston led by eight entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Minnesota 32-27 in the final 12 minutes.



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray. The team announced the signing early Thursday morning. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. Murray spent his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders. He ran for 788 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns last season. Murray was a sixth-round draft pick of the Raiders out of Central Florida in 2013. He has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns. Murray made his first Pro Bowl in 2015 after taking over as the Raiders’ No. 1 back and rushing for 1,066 yards and six TDs. His arrival could signal the end of Adrian Peterson’s time in Minnesota. Peterson is a free agent who visited last week with Seattle. The Vikings declined their option on Peterson’s contract for 2017 and made him a free agent for the first time. Minnesota previously stated its openness to re-signing its all-time leading rusher – but for the right price.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings and veteran cornerback Terence Newman have agreed to terms on a new contract, bringing him back for a 15th season in the NFL. The Vikings announced the deal Wednesday with Newman, who has been a starter for the team the last two years. He missed only one game in that span, because of a neck injury, and had four interceptions and 21 pass breakups. Newman, who will turn 39 on Sept. 4, will start his ninth season playing under Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer was his defensive coordinator for four years with Dallas and two more with Cincinnati before they reunited again in Minnesota in 2015. With 41 career interceptions, Newman is second among active players in the league behind DeAngelo Hall (43).

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have expressed concern over legislation backed by police unions that would allow off-duty officers to carry guns in places where other people can’t. Minnesota Public Radio reports the bill would allow off-duty police to take firearms into stadiums and other specified venues as long as they go through regular security screening and present valid law identification. The bill would override a National Football League restriction that limits gun possession to on-duty officers and hired security. The legislation cleared a Minnesota Senate committee Tuesday. It now awaits final action by the Legislature. Vikings Executive Vice President Lester Bagley says the bill could impact public safety and stadium security. Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association official Dennis Flaherty says off-duty officers could take action if an incident occurs.