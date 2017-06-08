Thursday June 8th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

SEATTLE (AP) – Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that gave the surging Seattle Mariners a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners, who overcame a three-run deficit and won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Ben Gamel singled with two outs in the ninth off closer Brandon Kintzler (2-1). Zunino, who hit a solo shot in the third, sent a 2-1 pitch over the wall in center field for his fourth home run.

Edwin Diaz (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

After trailing 5-2, the Mariners scored once in the fifth and pulled to 5-4 in the sixth on Seager’s seventh homer.

Miguel Sano’s three-run homer capped a four-run fifth against Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo – all with two outs.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins plan to host the club’s first-ever draft party at Target Field Monday evening.

The Twins will select first overall for the third time in club history. The Twins said Wednesday fans are encouraged to come to the ballpark when gates open at 5:30 p.m. June 12 for a look inside the club’s draft room. The Twins are expected to make their selection shortly after 6 p.m. before the first pitch against the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m.

The Twins last selected first overall in 2001, picking Joe Mauer from Cretin-Derham Hall High School.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Jorge Polanco on the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather. The Twins recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester yesterday to replace Polanco on the 25-man roster.



MANLY — The top-ranked team in Class 1A improved to 13-0 for the season as Newman downed Central Springs 12-1 in six innings in Top of Iowa Conference baseball action. Ben Fitzgerald led the Knights from the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and scoring three runs. Josh Thilges also drove in two runs for Newman. Evan Paulus picked up the win, striking out six and allowing only three hits. Newman improves to 7-0 in conference play and will host St. Ansgar on Friday.



FORT DODGE — #6/2A Clear Lake beat St. Edmond 7-3 in North Central Conference baseball last night in Fort Dodge. Jackson Hamlin picked up a complete game victory, striking out 10 and scattering seven hits while allowing one earned run. Ben Finn was 2-for-4 with a run batted in while Erik McHenry and Jacob Peterson each knocked in a run. Clear Lake is now 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference. They’ll host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tonight at Lions Field.

FORT DODGE — The Mason City High baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep at Fort Dodge last night. In game one, Hunter Dingman homered and drove in two while Dylan Voves also had two RBI to lead the Mohawks to a 6-4 win. Dylan Miller pitched the first 5-and-a-third innings to pick up the win, striking out three. Mason City held off the Dodgers in the nightcap for a 7-6 win. Dingman homered again, while Weston Schultz was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and homer and drove in two. Mason City is 6-6 on the season and will host Waterloo East tonight.



— other baseball

West Fork 9, North Butler 5

Lake Mills 12, North Iowa 2 (5)

Forest City 10, Garrigan 0 (5)

St. Ansgar 18, Northwood-Kensett 0 (4)

West Hancock 7, Belmond-Klemme 1



MANLY — Hannah Ausenhus twirled a no-hitter as #7/2A Central Springs beat Newman 4-0 last night in Manly. Ausenhus struck out five and allowed a walk and a hit batsman as the only runners of the game. The Panthers scored all four of their runs in the third. Two of the runs came in on errors while Lauren Klaahsen had an RBI single and Ausenhus plated the final run on a sacrifice fly. Central Springs improves to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference. Newman is now 10-4 and 5-2 in league play.



FORT DODGE — St. Edmond used a run in the bottom of the sixth to beat Clear Lake last night 10-9 in North Central Conference softball at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Sara Faber was 5-for-5 with a homer and three RBI to lead the Lions. Julia Merfeld was 4-for-5. Clear Lake drops to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference and will host Hampton-Dumont tonight.



FORT DODGE — Mason City High was swept by Fort Dodge in conference softball last night. The Dodgers took the opener 14-4 in five innings and then won game two 6-5. Anna Lensing led the way for the Mohawks from the plate, going 3-for-3 in the opener with two runs batted in, and then going 3-for-4 in the nightcap with an RBI. Mason City drops to 4-8 for the season and travel to the Spirit Lake tournament on Saturday.



— other softball last night

North Butler 4, West Fork 0

Rockford 12, Osage 0 (5)

Northwood-Kensett 10, St. Ansgar 9

Belmond-Klemme 8, West Hancock 4

Lake Mills 14, North Iowa 2 (3)

Garrigan 5, Forest City 0

Hampton-Dumont 8, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4

Riceville 19, GMG 4

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa says three of its players won’t be back in the fall.

The Hawkeyes announced Wednesday that wide receiver Ronald Nash, linebacker Angelo Garbutt and kicker Mick Ellis are no longer with the team.

Nash’s absence might sting the most since Iowa is so thin at receiver. Nash caught two passes last season.

Garbutt was listed as a third-stringer entering spring workouts, and Ellis had been beaten out to start by Keith Duncan. The Hawkeyes say Nash and Ellis will remain in school at Iowa, while Garbutt intends to transfer to another school.

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA — Bob Stoops has retired as the head football coach at Oklahoma. Stoops was an All-Big Ten safety at Iowa under Hayden Fry and began his coaching career with the Hawkeyes. Stoops led the Sooner to 10 Big12 championships and the national title in 2000. He hands the program over to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley. The 56-year-old Stoops was the longest-tenured active coach in major college football, taking the job at Oklahoma one day before Kirk Ferentz started at Iowa.