Thursday June 29th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Newman at Mason City High softball — 7:20

BOSTON (AP) – Adalberto Mejia pitched 5 2/3 innings in his second straight scoreless start, Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins rebounded from two consecutive losses against Boston to beat the Red Sox 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Kepler also had an RBI single, and Miguel Sano added an RBI double to help the Twins improve to 24-11 on the road.

Mejia (3-3) allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one. On Friday night at Cleveland, the rookie left-hander held the Indians to two hits over five innings in a victory.

Brandon Kintzler got the final three outs for his 21st save.

Boston starter Rick Porcello (4-10) gave up four runs on six hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. It was his 14th straight start going at least six innings, the AL’s longest active streak.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was back in the dugout after serving a one-game suspension Tuesday for poking umpire Bill Miller in the chest during an argument Saturday.

BOSTON (AP) – Right-hander Phil Hughes has been activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old Hughes had been on the DL since complaining of a “dead feeling” in his pitching shoulder on May 21. He allowed one run in three innings during three rehabilitation appearances with Triple-A Rochester.

Hughes has been mostly a starter since 2009, but manager Paul Molitor said Hughes will work out of the bullpen when he returns.

Left-hander Craig Breslow was put on the 10-day DL with rib cage soreness. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA in 27 games.

MASON CITY — #2/1A Newman slipped by Central Springs 4-3 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball last night in Mason City. Josh Fitzgerald hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to give the Knights a 4-2 lead, with the Newman defense only allowing a run in the top of the sixth after the Panthers loaded the bases. Andrew Morse picked up the win for Newman, striking out two and walking only one while allowing four hits in six innings. Newman travels up to St. Ansgar on Friday night in what will be a Top of Iowa East championship game after the Saints beat Northwood-Kensett 15-1 in five innings last night.

— other baseball

Forest City 17, Garrigan 2 (4)

CAL 13, Colo-Nesco 3

Lake Mills 19, North Iowa 1 (4)

MASON CITY — #10/2A Central Springs beat Newman last night 4-2 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division softball play. The teams played a scoreless game into the seventh inning, with the Panthers having Ellie Coleman score on an error, Kiley Hanft dropping an RBI bunt single, Lauren Klaahsen lacing an RBI single follow by a run-scoring wild pitch. Hannah Ausenhus struck out five to pick up the win for Central Springs, as the Panthers improve to 24-4 overall and 14-0 in the conference. Jillian Dunn took the loss for Newman, striking out four and walking two. Newman travels to Mason City High tonight in a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 7:15.

— other softball

North Iowa 11, Lake Mills 4

Northwood-Kensett 5, St. Ansgar 4

Garrigan 12, Forest City 7

Belmond-Klemme 15, West Hancock 2

Colo-Nesco 12, CAL 0

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Tennessee transfer Alexa Middleton will play her final season at Iowa State.

The Cyclones announced Wednesday that Middleton, a former McDonald’s All-American, will sit out next year under transfer rules and play for the Cyclones in 2018-19.

Middleton, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in her career – scoring eight points a game as a junior.

Middleton was ranked the No. 4 guard in the country coming out of high school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.