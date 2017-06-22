Thursday June 22nd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Berrios won his fourth straight start for Minnesota and Miguel Sano homered for the second straight game as the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Wednesday night behind two of their brightest young stars.

Berrios (7-1) finished eight innings for a second consecutive turn in the rotation where he’s quickly become the ace, striking out eight with just four hits and one walk against him. The White Sox had one single over their last 18 at-bats against the 22-year-old right-hander, who lowered his ERA to 2.67.

Sano hit his 18th home run, tying the game to start the third inning against David Holmberg (1-1) with an opposite-field drive to right-center. The 24-year-old Sano, who took a break from third base to serve as the designated hitter, is third in the AL with 52 RBIs.

Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the second straight night, notching his 19th save in 22 opportunities.

NEW YORK (AP) – Cleveland and Minnesota will play a two-game series at San Juan on April 17-18, Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in Puerto Rico since 2010.

The commissioner’s office announced the games Wednesday. The Twins will be the home team.

Last year, concerns about the Zika virus prompted MLB to move a two-game series between Pittsburgh and the Marlins out Puerto Rico. The games were eventually played in Miami.

MLB played regular-season games in Puerto Rico in 2001, when Texas and Toronto opened the season there. The Montreal Expos moved home games to San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium in 2003 and 2004.

MASON CITY — Justin Fausnaugh struck out six and allowed only two hits over six innings of work to lift #1/1A Newman past Rockford 6-1 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball last night in Mason City. Newman had only four hits on the night as they were helped with nine walks and two hit batsmen to take a 6-0 lead after three innings. Ben Fitzgerald had two doubles and four RBI to lead the Knights, who are now 19-2 on the season and will host Northwood-Kensett on Friday night.

HUMBOLDT — Austin Warneke plated the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to lead Clear Lake past Humboldt 8-7 in North Central Conference play last night. Jacob Peterson was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI while Nathan Tofte was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Ben Finn picked up the win, striking out three. Clear Lake is 12-9 overall and 7-2 in the conference. The Lions will host Lake Mills tonight.

MARSHALLTOWN — Mason City split their doubleheader at Marshalltown last night. Dylan Miller tossed a three-hit shutout as the Mohawks took the opener 4-0. In the nightcap, the Bobcats scored three times in the bottom of the first and that held up in a 3-2 win. Weston Schultz hit a solo homer in game two. Mason City is 10-14 and will travel to Des Moines Roosevelt tonight.

— other baseball

St. Ansgar 13, Nashua-Plainfield 3 (5)

GHV 2, Garrigan 0

Eagle Grove 8, Lake Mills 7

Forest City 6, Northwood-Kensett 0

Osage 8, North Butler 2

West Fork 7, Central Springs 6 (8)

MASON CITY — The Newman softball team picked up a pair of wins on Wednesday. The Knights completed a suspended game yesterday afternoon beating Nashua-Plainfield 15-3 in four innings. Macy Alexander knocked in five runs while Morgan Luecht had a homer and three RBI. Lily Castle also knocked in three runs. Newman then needed nine innings to beat Rockford 4-3. Castle scored the winning run after drawing a walk to lead off the ninth, going to second on a passed ball, then to third on a Maria Determan single before scoring on a walkoff wild pitch. Newman is 19-8 on the season and will host Northwood-Kensett on Friday.

HUMBOLDT — Clear Lake’s six-game winning streak came to an end last night, falling at #2/3A Humboldt 14-4 in six innings in North Central Conference play. Humboldt led 6-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth and then scored eight runs to close the game. Bella Parker led the way from the plate with a 2-for-3 night with an RBI. Clear Lake is now 11-9 overall and will host Forest City tonight.

MARSHALLTOWN — The Mason City High softball team was edged twice by Marshalltown 3-2 and 2-1 last night in Marshalltown. Kayla Till and McKenna Mentink each had two hits in the opener while Hannah Faktor and Anna Lensing each had two hits in the nightcap. Mason City is now 9-21 on the season and will travel to Des Moines Roosevelt tonight.

— other softball

#9/2A Central Springs 11, West Fork 1 (5)

Garrigan 4, GHV 3

Lake Mills 7, Eagle Grove 6

St. Ansgar 11, Nashua-Plainfield 1

North Butler 7, Osage 6 (8)

North Union 13, Belmond-Klemme 2

Northwood-Kensett 7, Forest City 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves enter the NBA draft tonight with the No. 7 overall pick and a whole lot of options.

The Wolves can stay there and take a player they like to add to an already young and promising core. Or they can use the pick in a package to try to land the kind of veteran help that coach Tom Thibodeau says the team needs to take the next step. One player to keep an eye on is Chicago All-Star Jimmy Butler, who played under Thibodeau .

The Wolves are looking at Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac and Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen among others if they stay at No. 7.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have traded prospect Alex Tuch to Vegas, as compensation for the Golden Knights agreeing to pick center Erik Haula instead of another player in the expansion draft.

The Wild received a third-round draft pick, either this year or next, in the deal finalized Wednesday.

Haula had a career-high 15 goals in 72 games this season. His playing time decreased after the acquisition of veteran Eric Staal, who was also left unprotected.

Defensemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella were perhaps the most enticing players left unprotected by the Wild, who were able to preserve their top five blue-liners.

The 21-year-old Tuch was the Wild’s first-round draft pick in 2014. The right wing spent most of 2016-17 with Iowa in the AHL, skating in six games with the Wild.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.

Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.

Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.

Minnesota’s Amobi Okugo opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and Diego Valeri tied it on a penalty kick in the 37th.

Christian Ramirez restored Minnesota’s lead in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.