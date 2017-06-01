Thursday June 1st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

PANORA — Clear Lake’s Emily Snelling capped off her high school golf career on Wednesday winning her third straight state title at the Class 3A state tournament at Lake Panorama. Snelling battled back throughout the spring from a torn ACL suffered back in January during the basketball season to win the championship. After shooting a 2-under 70 on Tuesday, Snelling shot a 71 on Wednesday to finish at 3-under for the tournament, and became the eighth Iowa high school golfer to win three state titles in her career. Atlantic’s Brooke Newell was tied with Snelling after the first day but finished five strokes back as the runner-up. Teammate Ashley DeLong tied for seventh with a two-day total of 171 as the Lions finished third in the team race with a score of 722. Atlantic won the team title with a 689, while New Hampton was second with a 700. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior Bailee Frayne finished sixth in the medalist race, finishing with a two-day total of 169.



AMES — Mason City High’s Sydney Eaton finished tied for second in the Class 5A state golf tournament in Ames on Wednesday. Eaton and Tenley Moretti of Ankeny Centennial finished with a 145, four shots back of Maddie Hawkins of Dubuque Senior, who fired a 67 in the second round to end up with a two-day total of 141. Eaton’s high school career comes to a close after qualifying for the state tournament three years in a row, including finishing sixth as a sophomore and tied for second as a senior. Eaton is headed to UNI to play golf in the fall.



MARSHALLTOWN — The Newman girls golf team finished seventh in the Class 1A state golf tournament in Marshalltown. The Knights had a two-day total of 809. Akron-Westfield won the team title with a 738. Morgan Luecht had the best finish for Newman, placing 19th with a total of 192. Peyton Olson finished 23rd with a 198.



IOWA FALLS — Clear Lake opened up North Central Conference baseball play last night with a 17-7 six-inning win at Iowa Falls-Alden. The #1 team in Class 2A jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first then added five in the fourth, two in the fifth and six in the sixth. Zach Lester was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four runs batted in, while Nathan Tofte was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jacob Peterson picked up the win, going 5-and-a-third, giving up only two earned runs. Clear Lake is 3-2 overall and will travel to Roland-Story for a doubleheader tonight.



ROCKFORD — Newman downed Rockford 18-6 last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play. Josh Fitzgerald had four hits, Ben Fitzgerald had two hits and two RBI, Evan Paulus drove in two runs, while Andrew Morse also knocked in two. #3/1A Newman is now 8-0 on the season and will travel to Northwood-Kensett tomorrow night.

ANKENY — The Mason City High baseball team dropped a pair of games on the road last night at Ankeny Centennial, with Centennial taking the opener 4-1 and the nightcap 7-1. The Mohawks drop to 2-2 on the season and will host New Hampton in a non-conference game tonight that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 7 o’clock.

— other baseball last night

Charles City 18, Turkey Valley 0 (4)

Forest City 13, Northwood-Kensett 1 (5)

St. Ansgar 19, Nashua-Plainfield 4 (5)

West Fork 11, Central Springs 0

IOWA FALLS — Clear Lake’s rally fell short as the Lions dropped a 6-5 decision to Iowa Falls-Alden in North Central Conference softball last night. Clear Lake scored three times in the top of the seventh but could not finish the comeback. Chloe Mueller and Bella Parker each knocked in a pair of runs for Clear Lake. The Lions drop to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference and will travel to Central Springs tonight.



ROCKFORD — A seven-run fourth inning was enough for Newman to down Rockford 12-6 last night in Top of Iowa Conference East softball. Lily Castle had a three-run triple as part of the fourth inning. Peyton Olson had a triple and two RBI while Morgan Luecht drove in three runs. Jillian Dunn picked up the win, striking out four.

— other softball

Central Springs 12, West Fork 2

North Iowa 14, West Hancock 4

Forest City 12, Northwood-Kensett 2 (5)

Garrigan 15, GHV 3 (3)

Eagle Grove 5, Lake Mills 4

North Butler 10, Osage 1

St. Ansgar 16, Nashua-Plainfield 2

Hampton-Dumont 8, Webster City 3

IOWA CITY — For the second time in three years the Big Ten is sending five baseball teams into the NCAA Regionals. The rise of the conference on the diamond is no surprise to Iowa coach Rick Heller. Heller says the rise of the Big Ten began with the Big Ten Network and the funding it provided programs.

It has been a whirlwind week for the Hawkeyes since winning the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday and Heller says he is looking forward to the flight to Houston, tonight.

Heller says they have been busy putting together scouting reports. The Hawkeyues play top seeded and host Houston on Friday. The other first round game pits Texas A&M against Baylor.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – George Springer reached base in all six plate appearances and hit two of Houston’s season-high six home runs to lead the Astros to their seventh straight victory, 17-6 over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez also went deep for the Astros, who scored 40 runs in the three games to set a franchise record for runs in a series of any length. They had 19 hits on Wednesday and 37 in the series.

Brian Dozier, Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight. Hector Santiago (4-5) gave up six runs on eight hits and walked three in six innings, three days after he was an emergency fill-in during the 15th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay.