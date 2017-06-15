Thursday June 15th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A pair of players with Mason City ties were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday:

=== Mason City High alum Ryan Erickson was selected as the 897th pick overall in the 30th round by the Chicago White Sox. Erickson went 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 16 appearances with one save during his senior season at the University of Iowa. Erickson joined the Hawkeyes’ starting rotation one month into this season and became the team’s Saturday starter. The southpaw was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team after tossing a career-high 7 2/3 innings in a win over #21 Nebraska. He also recorded a win in Iowa’s NCAA Regional victory over top-seeded and 15th-ranked Houston. Erickson came to Iowa as just a student after a brief stint at Johnson County Community College in Kansas, trying out and making the Hawkeye baseball team a year later.

=== Former NIACC All-American Robbie Glendinning was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 628th overall pick in the 21st round on Wednesday. Glendinning played his junior season at the University of Missouri, where he hit .274 with 13 doubles, seven homers and 30 RBI. Glendinning during his two years at NIACC became the school’s all-time hits leader and also is the school career leader in homers, doubles, runs batted in, runs scored and at-bats. He helped NIACC reach the Division II World Series in 2015 and 2016 and was named a second-team All-American in 2015. Glendinning becomes the second NIACC player in as many years to be selected in the draft. Malique Ziegler was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 22nd round last year.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered against Ervin Santana early, and the Seattle Mariners bullpen held off the Minnesota Twins late in a 6-4 victory Wednesday night.

Ben Gamel added three hits and two runs for the Mariners, who have won 12 of 17 games. Rookie Sam Gaviglio picked up the win by pitching into the sixth inning, and four relief pitchers combined to close the door on the Twins’ attempt to come back from a 5-0 deficit.

Edwin Diaz recorded four outs and dealt with a scare in the ninth inning to pick up his 11th save in 13 opportunities and bring Seattle one win away from the .500 mark.

The Mariners never trailed, grabbing the lead before Santana recorded an out when Haniger drove a two-run homer to left. Two innings later, Zunino continued his hot hitting with a three-run homer off the facing of the second deck in left-center field to give Seattle a five-run lead. Zunino is hitting .396 since May 29 with four homers against the Twins in that span.

ALLISON — Top-ranked Newman had no problems last night as they beat North Butler 15-0 in six innings in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball. Josh Fitzgerald was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four runs batted in to lead the Knights. Ben Fitzgerald drove in three while Evan Paulus and Andrew Morse also had two RBI. Newman is now 17-1 on the season and will host Nashua-Plainfield tomorrow night.

CLARION — Clear Lake beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11-0 in five innings in North Central Conference baseball last night in Clarion. David Vohs was 3-for-3 with three doubles and three runs batted in. Jacob Peterson homered and drove in two while Jackson Hamlin also had two RBI. Ben Finn, Nathan Tofte, Tanner Huey and Vohs combined to throw a two-hitter. Clear Lake is now 9-6 on the season and they travel to the Council Bluffs tournament this weekend, playing Pleasant Valley Friday afternoon and then facing Glenwood and ADM on Saturday.

URBANDALE — Mason City High split a doubleheader at Urbandale last night. The Mohawks won the opener, scoring all nine of their runs in the seventh in a 9-5 win. Hunter Dingman drove in three while Josh VandenBerg and Kyle Lang each drove in two. Mason City took a 2-1 loss in the nightcap, leaving eight runners on base. Mason City is 8-9 on the season and hit the road again tonight traveling to West Des Moines Valley.

Forest City 3, GHV 0

Lake Mills 15, Belmond-Klemme 5 (6)

St. Ansgar 4, Garrigan 3

West Fork 10, Rockford 0 (5)

Eagle Grove 8, West Hancock 2

North Union 5, North Iowa 3

CLARION — The Clear Lake softball team downed Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15-1 in six innings last night in Clarion. Julia Merfeld was 4-for-5, Macy Mixdorf was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Michaela Niles had two hits and three RBI, Rachel Barillas had three runs batted in, while Sara Faber and Kaylee Nosbisch each drove in two. Kiersten Baalson struck out three and did not issue a walk to pick up the win. Clear Lake is 7-8 overall and 4-5 in the conference and will play at the Joe Campbell Invitational at Mason City High School on Saturday, facing Osage and South Hardin.

URBANDALE — Urbandale swept Mason City High in softball last night. Mason City was held to two hits as part of a 6-0 loss in the opener. Erika Mariner socked a two-run homer in the first inning of the nightcap but that was it for hits as the Mohawks fell 7-2 in game two. The Mohawks travel to West Des Moines Valley later today

Central Springs 14, Osage 1 (3)

North Union 14, North Iowa 5

West Fork 5, Rockford 4

Forest City 12, GHV 1

Northwood-Kensett 10, Nashua-Plainfield 8

Eagle Grove 12, West Hancock 0

Lake Mills 6, Belmond-Klemme 5

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Get your 84 jerseys out.

The Minnesota Vikings will induct Randy Moss into the team’s Ring of Honor during the upcoming season. The team also announced on Wednesday that former receiver Ahmad Rashad will be inducted with Moss in the team’s first ceremony since 2013.

Moss is one of the most popular players in Vikings history. He electrified a stagnant franchise when he was drafted in 1998 and spent seven record-setting years in purple before being traded to Oakland. Moss returned for four games in 2010, but clashed with coach Brad Childress before being released. His No. 84 jersey continues to be a big seller in Minnesota to this day.

Rashad played seven seasons for the Vikings from 1976-82. He made four Pro Bowls as a Viking.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) – The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Tyler Graovac from the Minnesota Wild for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced the trade Wednesday night. The deal gives Washington a second forward under contract for next season to satisfy the minimum exposure requirements for the upcoming Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft.

Because they have Graovac, the Capitals can protect center Lars Eller.

Graovac has one year left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $625,000. He played 52 games for Minnesota last season, scoring two goals and adding two assists.

In addition to helping with the expansion draft, the 24-year-old could be a fit on cap-strapped Washington’s roster next season.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Former Iowa State coach Kevin Jackson has been hired by USA Wrestling.

The governing body announced Wednesday that Jackson will be a developmental coach for the men’s freestyle team.

Jackson was an Olympic champion at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, and he also won two world titles. Jackson later served as the national freestyle coach from 2000-2008, helping Cael Sanderson and Henry Cejudo take home Olympic gold medals.

Jackson was let go by Iowa State at the end of last season after the Cyclones lost their last 10 dual meets.

Jackson will work alongside national team coach Bill Zadick.