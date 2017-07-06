Thursday July 6th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — 4A softball regional quarterfinal — Mason City High at Dallas Center-Grimes — 6:45

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake used a four-run sixth inning to down Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10-7 last night in a Class 3A Region 2 quarterfinal round softball contest, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB last night. The Cardinals took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a 3-run homer by Megan Oetken and held a 7-6 lead after the top of the sixth before the Lions batted around in the bottom of the sixth. Clear Lake coach Austin Peterson says while his team didn’t get out to a good start, he was pleased how they stayed in the game.

The Lions in the last few weeks have used some late-inning heroics to pick up wins, and Peterson says that helped them last night in picking up the win.

Next up for the Lions is a trip west to face 11th-ranked Spirit Lake.

Rachel Barillas had four runs batted in to lead Clear Lake, as the Lions improve to 14-13 with the win. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura ends their season with a 4-23 record.

== other 3A Region 2 games

Spirit Lake 10, Forest City 0

Estherville-Lincoln Central 4, Sheldon 3

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10, George-Little Rock/Central Lyon 2

=== 3A Region 4

West Delaware 8, Osage 1

=== 2A Region 2 first round

Manson-Northwest Webster 17, Belmond-Klemme 11

OA-BCIG 8, South Central Calhoun 5

=== 2A Region 2 quarterfinals

Lake Mills 7, Eagle Grove 6

Hinton 10, Ridge View 3

Tonight – Manson-Northwest Webster at Central Springs

Tonight – OA-BCIG at Alta-Aurelia

ALGONA — Newman’s rally from seven runs down came up just short as the 15th-ranked Knights fell at Bishop Garrigan of Algona 8-7 last night in a Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinal round softball game that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Newman fell behind 3-1 after three innings, with Garrigan stretching the lead to 6-1 after six innings and 8-1 after the top of the seventh. Newman was able to score six runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by a two-run homer by Lily Castle and a two-run single by Macy Alexander. Newman coach Tom Dunn says he was pleased with the seventh-inning effort despite the loss.

Dunn says his team held things together despite committing four errors in the contest.

Dunn’s daughter Jillian took the loss, giving up only five hits while striking out ten, walking seven and hitting three batters. Tom Dunn says it’s tough to see Jillian’s career come to an end.

Newman finishes the season with a 25-11 record while Bishop Garrigan improves to 21-9 and will travel to face North Butler tomorrow night in the regional semifinal round.

=== other 1A Region 4 quarterfinal games

North Butler 2, North Iowa 0

Janesville 22, Rockford 18

Clarksville 18, Nashua-Plainfield 0

=== 4A Region 8 quarterfinals tonight

Mason City at Dallas Center-Grimes (winner at Boone Saturday)

Knoxville at Newton (winner at Winterset on Saturday)

ST. ANSGAR — Newman’s streak of conference baseball titles has been snapped at 38 after St. Ansgar beat Osage 4-2 on Wednesday in the completion of a suspended game to claim the Top of Iowa Conference Eastern Division title outright. Ben Boerjan and Mark Williams each had a pair of runs batted in to lead the Saints.

MASON CITY — Newman meanwhile picked up a pair of non-conference wins over Denver 9-6 and 11-1 in five innings. Peyton Scott had a homer and three RBI to lead the Knights in the opener while Scott also knocked in two with Ben Fitzgerald having three runs batted in in the nightcap. Newman is 26-3 on the season and will host Algona tonight.

HAMPTON — Nathan Tofte was 3-for-3 with five runs batted in to lead Clear Lake to a 19-6 win at Hampton-Dumont last night. Zach Lester and Jackson Hamilin also had three RBI. Clear Lake improves to 14-14 and will host St. Edmond at 12:30 this afternoon in a make-up game in conference play, and then head to Mason City to face the Mohawks tonight at Roosevelt Field.

DES MOINES — Mason City swept Des Moines North on the road last night 11-0 and 15-1, both games ending in five innings. Bryce Butler won game one, firing a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Mason City is 19-14 on the season and will host Clear Lake tonight.

— other baseball last night

Forest City 7, Rockford 0

West Fork 11-12, West Hancock 0-2

Garrigan 10, Belmond-Klemme 0

Central Springs 12, North Butler 2

New Hampton 11, Lake Mills 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Parker Bridwell pitched six scoreless innings, Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a road sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Bridwell (3-1) was strong throughout, out-dueling Twins All-Star Ervin Santana while scattering four hits and stranding seven on base.

Cameron Maybin completed a double steal in the sixth, stealing home as Calhoun took second and giving the Angels a two-run cushion that helped end their three-game losing streak.

Santana (10-6) went nine innings and allowed two runs and seven hits. But Brian Dozier’s RBI single in the seventh was all the Twins could muster against Los Angeles.

Angels closer Bud Norris earned his 12th save in 14 opportunities this season.