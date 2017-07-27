Thursday July 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — 4A state quarterfinal, Mason City High vs. Dowling — 8:30 AM pre-game, 9:00 AM first pitch

AM-1300 KGLO — 1A state semifinal, Newman vs. Remsen St. Mary’s — coverage follows MCHS-Dowling

DES MOINES — Rainy weather in the Des Moines area played havoc on the state baseball tournament on Wednesday. Three of the four Class 4A games did get played, with the final game of the night ending at 12:43 this morning, but state officials late in the afternoon postponed the final scheduled game of the night, Mason City against Dowling, to this morning. The Mohawks are 26-17 and will face a Dowling team that is second-ranked, has a record of 34-8, and beat Mason City four times during the regular season. The first pitch in this morning’s game is scheduled for 9 o’clock, with the pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 8:30.

— 4A quarterfinals

Waukee 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Johnston 7, Linn-Mar 1

Iowa City West 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 2 (6)

DES MOINES — It’s a rematch in the Class 1A semifinals this morning as 2nd-ranked Newman faces St. Mary’s of Remsen. The Hawks knocked Newman out of the state tournament last year in the semifinal round with a 5-3 victory. Newman comes in with a 33-3 record after a 10-2 win over CAM of Anita in Friday’s quarterfinal round, while St. Mary’s beat top-ranked North Linn 5-1 on Friday and sport a record of 28-7. You can hear the Newman-St. Mary’s of Remsen game on AM-1300 KGLO at about 11:00 AM following the Mason City-Dowling game. The other semifinal has 3rd-ranked Martensdale-St. Marys facing 4th-ranked Akron-Westfield.

— 2A semifinals tonight

5 p.m — #9 Iowa City Regina (28-7) vs. #7 Dyersville Beckman (29-11)

7:30 p.m. — Centerville (24-10) vs. Carroll Kuemper (21-12)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Justin Turner had a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth off All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler to propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers rallied from a 5-0 deficit for their fifth consecutive victory and 28th comeback win of the season. They increased their baseball-best record to 71-31.

Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor singled in the ninth prior to Turner’s hit to left off Kintzler (2-2).

Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to raise his record to 5-0 and complete the Dodgers’ three-game sweep of the Twins.

Minnesota staked Ervin Santana to a 5-0 lead, with Joe Mauer and Brian Dozier each driving in two runs.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, with more rehabilitation necessary for his left knee.

The move was made Wednesday, as veteran players reported to the Minnesota State University campus.

The Vikings also announced that Bridgewater would be available to reporters after practice Thursday. He hasn’t granted an interview since Aug. 28, following the team’s first exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bridgewater dislocated his knee at practice two days later, causing major ligament damage.

He has gradually begun to increase his activity, joining the Vikings for some drills on the field during spring workouts.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.

Griffen’s deal was done Wednesday, when veteran players reported to

training camp at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

Griffen’s previous contract, which was signed in 2014, had two years remaining. Griffen has 48 sacks in seven seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2010 out of USC. His tenure is the second longest on the team. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2014, Griffen has 30 1/2 sacks, the fifth most in the league during that span.

IOWA CITY — Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg says the biggest changes under new Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz have been in the passing game. The son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz took over the offense following the retirement of Greg Davis and the Hawkeyes released a two-deep this week that includes two tight ends in the starting lineup.

“Since coach Brian was the run game coordinator before the run game really hasn’t changed a whole lot”, said VandeBerg. “The pass game obviously changed from coach Davis to coach Brian Ferentz and that has been what the learning curve has been so far and some of the coaches are on the same learning curve as we are.”

And that new passing game will be directed by a brand new starter at quarterback. Sophomore Nathan Stanley and Junior Tyler Wiegers will continue their competition in fall camp.

“I am pulling for the guy who helps us win football games and it doesn’t matter to me who it is.”

A healthy VandeBerg is crucial for an Iowa receiving corps short on numbers and experience. The native of South Dakota suffered a broken bone in his foot following the Big Ten opener and missed the remainder of the season. He suffered the same injury in spring practice.