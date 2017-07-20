Thursday July 20th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

== Both of Mason City’s high school baseball teams qualified for the state tournament with wins in substate finals last night.

ANKENY — Mason City High qualified for their first state tournament since 2011 with a 6-3 win over Ankeny Centennial in Ankeny, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. After a 30-minute lightning delay, the Jaguars took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Mohawks controlled the game after that. In the second, Dylan Voves had a two-run double to tie it, Carson Parker had an RBI single, and Weston Schultz had an RBI double to put the Mohawks up 5-2. Zach Henrdickson picked up the win, going six innings, striking out ten. Bryce Butler came in to pitch the seventh and pick up the save. Mohawk coach Troy Rood says it was one of Henrickson’s best performances. Mason City will face Dowling of West Des Moines in a 4A state quarterfinal scheduled to start at 7:30 next Wednesday night at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Listen to post-game comments from Troy Rood by clicking on the left side of the audio player below.

FOREST CITY — Newman qualified for their state-record 21st state tournament with a 5-1 win over Garrigan in the completion of their 1A substate final last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. The game started on Tuesday night in Clear Lake and was suspended after three innings with Newman having a 4-1 lead. The game resumed last night at Forest City High School after severe weather knocked out power to Clear Lake. Caden Kratz struck out 10 over four innings of work to pick up the win. Newman is the top seed in the Class 1A tournament and will face CAM of Anita at 11 o’clock tomorrow morning

Click here to see the state baseball tournament pairings.

FORT DODGE — The Central Springs softball team bounced back from a tough loss in the quarterfinals to pick up 5th place in the Class 2A state softball tournament in Fort Dodge. The Panthers beat Waterloo Columbus 3-0 in the consolation semifinal and then beat Logan-Magnolia 2-0 in the 5th place game, both of which you heard on AM-1300 KGLO yesterday. Panthers coach Belinda Nelson says she was proud of her team being focused after the extra-inning loss to Interstate 35 in the quarterfinals.

Nelson says getting 5th place caps off a great season.

Hannah Ausenhus struck out five in the win over Columbus and fired a one-hit shutout striking out three in the victory over Logan-Magnolia.

Ausenhus says her team was focused heading into Wednesday’s games with the goal of taking home the 5th place trophy.

Central Springs ends their season with a record of 31-5.

FORT DODGE — Today’s semifinals at state softball

Class 1A Semifinals

7:00 p.m. – Kee (36-2) vs. Westwood (30-10)

7:30 p.m. – Sigourney (23-11) vs. Clarksville (28-2)

Class 2A Semifinals

3:00 p.m. – Durant (32-7) vs. Iowa City Regina (28-11)

5:00 p.m. – Interstate 35 (27-4) vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (31-8)

Class 3A Semifinals

3:30 p.m. – Davenport Assumption (42-1) vs. Center Point-Urbana (30-10)

5:30 p.m. – Albia (29-8) vs .Mount Vernon (29-15)

Class 4A Semifinals

11:30 a.m. – Winterset (33-7) vs. Oskaloosa (30-12)

1:30 p.m. – Charles City (33-6) vs. Ballard (34-5)

Class 5A Semifinals

11:00 a.m. – Waukee (39-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (36-7)

1:00 p.m. – Pleasant Valley (33-8) vs. Urbandale (32-8)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run, Jose Berrios went strong into the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 6-1 on Wednesday to win their first home series against the Yankees in nine years.

Berrios (9-3) allowed only one run, his fewest in 11 starts, on a two-out single by Brett Gardner in the seventh before being removed.

Berrios improved to 6-0 in seven afternoon turns this season and helped drop the Yankees to 0-8-2 in their past 10 series.

Zack Granite sparked a six-run surge by the Twins in the second inning against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery (6-5) with a two-run single, his first major league RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar tacked on an RBI single before Sano crushed an 0-2 curveball into the bullpen for a 6-0 lead. The All-Star has 23 homers this year.