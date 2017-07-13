Thursday July 13th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

MASON CITY — District baseball resumes in Class 1A tonight with district semifinal round games, and there has been some changes to game sites for tonight:

== 1A District 4 at Newman (both games on AM-1300 KGLO)

5:00 — West Fork vs. North Butler

7:00 — Newman vs. Clarksville

== 1A District 3 — both games now moved to Lake Mills

5:00 — Garrigan vs. West Bend-Mallard

7:00 — Lake Mills vs. Northwood-Kensett

== 1A District 5

7:00, now at St. Ansgar — St. Ansgar vs. Riceville (AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB)

7:00 in New Albin — Kee High vs. Turkey Valley

QUAD CITIES — The PGA Tour returns to the Quad Cities with today’s opening round of the John Deere Classic. Defending champion Ryan Moore has an early afternoon tee time.

Moore got his first look at himself on a promotional billboard on his way to the TPC at Deere Run.

The is John Deere’s 20th anniversary as title sponsor. Jay Monahan is the PGA Tour Commissioner.

Monahan says community involvement has helped raise the profile of the tournament.

The winner will take home just over a million dollars of the 5.6 million dollar purse.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The X Games have arrived in Minneapolis.

The extreme-sport event takes place Thursday through Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the first time it’s being held at an indoor venue. The 1-year-old home of the Minnesota Vikings has been transformed into a course for the skateboarding, BMX and motocross competition that began 22 years ago.

There’s a local standout in the mix, with skateboarder Alec Majerus. The native of Rochester, Minnesota, has three top-four X Games finishes in the men’s street event over the last three years.

Majerus took part in a news conference Wednesday at the stadium with several other standouts. Majerus said he’s “super stoked” that family and friends in his home state can easily attend, but he said he’s also feeling some extra pressure with the proximity.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves are launching a program to refurbish three outdoor courts across the state this summer.

The team said it is teaming up with Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank on the new program called “New Era. New Courts.”

Starting Wednesday, fans can vote for a court in Rochester, Moorhead and the Minneapolis-St. Paul area that they would like to see the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank refurbish this summer.

The Timberwolves will select one court from each of the three markets. The winning courts will get upgrades to keep kids playing basketball for years to come.

The new program is in its first year and will become an annual initiative between the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank.

Voting closes Aug. 6.