Thursday January 5th Local Sports

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Nebraska — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

WACO, TEXAS — Manu Lecomte’s jumper with 8.6 seconds remaining was the game winner as second ranked Baylor edged Iowa State 65-63 in Waco. It capped an 10-2 Bears’ run to finish the game after the Cyclones led 61-55. Iowa State had a chance to send the game to overtime but Monte Morris missed a baseline jumper as time expired. “We just didn’t execute down the stretch and make a couple of plays”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “We needed to make one more play to win the game.” Naz Mitrou-Long led ISU with 17 points and says the Cyclones had great preparation for the game. “The last three days it was complete focus on every play they had and ever scheme they had and it worked for the most part”, said Mitrou-Long. “We had they down the whole game and a couple of slip ups at the end cost us tonight.” Iowa State is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the Big-12. The Cyclones host Texas Saturday night.

CHICAGO (AP) – Donte Ingram scored 25 points and Milton Doyle flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Loyola of Chicago defeated Northern Iowa 77-66 on Wednesday night. Ingram was 9 of 13 from the field, making a career-high five 3-point shots and finished at 20 points or better for the third time in five games. Doyle has scored in double figures every game this season for the Ramblers (11-5, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Richardson added 15 points as Loyola made 13 of 19 field goals in the second half (68 percent) and finished the game shooting 57 percent. Juwan McCloud scored 16 to lead Northern Iowa (5-9, 0-3) and Jordan Ashton added 11. Leading scorer Jeremy Morgan was held to seven points on 2 of 7 shooting and the Panthers shot 40 percent from the field. Loyola led by as many as 18 in the first half, up 39-26 at the break.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Shaquille Morris scored 13 points, Daishon Smith added 13 with three 3-pointers, and Wichita State used a big first half to beat Drake 90-65 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight and improve its all-time record against the Bulldogs to 41-4. Landry Shamet added 11 points, Markis McDuffie had 10 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Shockers (13-3, 3-0, Missouri Valley) outrebounded Drake 54-28, including 18-5 on offensive boards, resulting in 26 second-chance points. Wichita State scored 22 points off of 15 turnovers and outscored the Bulldogs 42-24 in the paint. Wichita State opened with a 10-2 run and pulled ahead on an 8-2 run capped by Morris’ tip-in. Morris’ dunk with 5:58 left sparked an 11-2 run and the Shockers led 51-21 at halftime. The Bulldogs stiffened in the second half and outscored the Shockers 44-39, but couldn’t overcome their 30-point halftime deficit. De’Antae McMurray scored 13 for Drake (3-12, 1-2).



LINCOLN, NEBRASKA — Nebraska has been the early surprise in the Big Ten race and the Huskers try to stay unbeaten when they host Iowa in Pinnacle Bank Arena. After struggling to a 6-6 record in non-conference play the Huskers opened the league race with a stunning victory at Indiana and followed that up with a furious late rally to win at Maryland. Sophomore forward Michael Jacobson says as a native of Waukee, Iowa, this game has added meaning. The guard combination of senior Tai Webster and sophomore Glynn Watson Jr. is averaging more than 31 points per game. The Huskers must find a way to slow down Iowa senior guard Peter Jok and his 22 point average and Watson says it will take a team effort. Watson says after two big road wins it is important to keep building momentum. Iowa has won the last five games in the series. You can hear the Iowa-Nebraska game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock tonight with the tipoff scheduled for 8 o’clock .

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) fell at Texas Tech (10-4, 2-1 Big 12) by a score of 75-66 on Wednesday night. Seanna Johnson led the Cyclones with 16 points and six rebounds, but it was not enough as Texas Tech outscored ISU 28-15 in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind win. Mason City High alum Jadda Buckley played all 40 minutes and scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists. Iowa State returns home on Sunday to play Kansas