Thursday January 12th Local Sports

TONIGHT

== AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High girls vs. Ames — 6:15

== AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Purdue — 8:00

MASON CITY — The NIACC men’s basketball team wrapped up their pre-conference schedule last night with a 64-63 win over Dakota County at the campus gym, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Brad Rathjen made what would turn out to be the game-winner with just over 15 seconds to go in the game. Tim Trousell had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans in the win. Matt Baker and Nick Wurm also got to double figures in scoring with 13 each. NIACC is 11-5 on the season and will start the conference schedule hosting DMACC on Saturday afternoon as part of a women’s-men’s doubleheader that starts at 1 o’clock. You’ll hear both those games on KGLO.



STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Monte Morris scored a career-high 30 points and added five rebounds, five assists and four steals to help Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 96-86 on Wednesday night. Matt Thomas scored 19 and Nazareth Mitrou-Long contributed 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Cyclones (11-4, 3-1 Big 12), whose only conference loss was a 65-63 nail-biter at No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 4. It was Iowa State’s eighth-straight win over Oklahoma State. Phil Forte scored 24 points and Jeffrey Carroll had 21 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-6, 0-4). The Cowboys lost their fourth straight and coach Brad Underwood remains stuck at 99 career wins. Forte’s 3-pointer with 9:19 remaining put Oklahoma State ahead 67-62, but the Cyclones responded with a 17-4 run over the next six minutes, with eight consecutive points from Morris, to seize control.



PEORIA, Ill. (AP) – Luuk van Bree had a career high 20 points, and Donte Thomas and Darrell Brown each scored 12 to lift Bradley past Northern Iowa 72-61 Wednesday night. Bradley (8-10, 3-2 Missouri Valley) raced to a 7-0 lead and never trailed. Klint Carlson tied it at 20 on a 3 with 7:20 left, but Bradley outscored the Panthers 20-5 over the next six minutes and led 40-25 on van Bree’s jumper 60 seconds before intermission. Spencer Haldeman’s 3 at the 10:45 mark of the second half brought Northern Iowa to within 50-44, but van Bree buried back-to-back 3s, and JoJo McGlaston’s thunderous dunk off a lob pass from Nate Kennell made it 58-44. A freshman, van Bree was 8-for-13 shooting from the field including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Thomas had a career-high 13 rebounds. Haldeman led Northern Iowa (5-11, 0-5) with 16 points, Carlson added 15, and Jordan Ashton scored 12. The Panthers have lost seven straight.



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Ore Arogundade scored 15 points, Billy Wampler had 14, and T.J. Thomas added 12 points as Drake beat Indiana State 87-70 on Wednesday night. Wampler’s 3 broke a 30-all tie and was the beginning of a 12-3 Drake run to close the first half. Thomas’ jumper with 12:31 left extended the lead to 59-40. Thomas was 6 for 7 from the floor. Reed Timmer scored 11 points and Graham Woodward scored 10 for Drake (5-12, 3-2 Missouri Valley). Everett Clemons and Brenton Scott each scored 12 points for the Sycamores (6-11, 0-5) and Jordan Barnes added 10. Clemons also had 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs won back-to-back games for the second time this season and have won four of their last six after an eight-game losing streak. They shot 58 percent in the second half (19 of 33) while Indiana State was at 28 percent (10-36) but made 14 of 18 free throws.



IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes have a difficult task as they host 17th ranked Purdue in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are 2-2 in the league race and need to find a way to slow down Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan. The sophomore is averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds per game. Purdue hammered the Hawkeyes in the first meeting 89-67 just over two weeks ago. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Boilermakers are difficult to guard. Tipoff for Iowa-Purdue is scheduled for 8 o’clock. You’ll hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO.



IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Illinois 78-58 as the Hawkeyes avenged a loss to the Illini in their Big Ten opener. Megan Gustafson led the Hawkeyes with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Mason City High alum Makenzie Meyer started last night and played 23 minutes, going 4-for-5 from the field, all from three-point range, ending up with 12 points.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Vionise Pierre-Louis had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and No. 22 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Gabbi Ortiz and Gioya Carter added 11 points apiece and Maddie Manning had 10 for the Sooners (13-4, 4-1 Big 12). Iowa State pulled within 57-55 on a jumper by Seanna Johnson with 4:49 to play but from there the Cyclones missed their last four shots and had four turnovers. The Sooners didn’t run away and two free throws by Johnson with 2:55 left cut the deficit to 61-57. Manning had a quick layup and Pierre-Louis made two free throws with 2:02 to play but the only other points were two Manning free throws at 58 seconds. Bridget Carleton had 15 points and Johnson 14 for the Cyclones (10-6, 1-4) and Meredith Burkhall had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her third career double-double. Mason City High alum Jadda Buckley played 37 minutes and scored eight points, ending up a point shy of the1000 mark for her career. For the first time this season, 6-foot-9 freshman Nancy Mulkey failed to block a shot after swatting 38 in the first 16 games with back-to-back games of seven and six to open conference play.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 Wednesday night to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 119-105. James Harden scored 33 points and had 12 assists for Houston, which saw its nine-game winning streak end. Ricky Rubio tied his own franchise record with 17 assists to go with 10 points. Wiggins carried Minnesota early, scoring 15 first-quarter points as the Wolves opened up an 11-point lead. Muhammad provided six quick points early in the second quarter and energized the crowd with a transition dunk. Ryan Anderson’s 3-pointer gave Houston a 69-68 lead midway through the third quarter, but Minnesota followed with a 17-4 run capped by a thunderous dunk by Towns. The Wolves ended the third quarter leading 89-77. They started the final quarter scoring the first eight points to put the game out of reach.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minnesota Twins stars Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins will serve as television analysts this season for broadcasts on regional cable outlet Fox Sports North. Bert Blyleven has long been the lead analyst on FSN and will continue to call games with play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer. Jack Morris and Roy Smalley will also serve as analysts. FSN announced Wednesday the five former Twins players will be on a rotating schedule. Hunter and Hawkins were also recently hired as special assistants to the baseball operations department, with duties including player development, spring training instruction, minor league affiliate visits, scouting and charitable work in the community.

=== A reminder that the Minnesota Twins Caravan will be coming to Mason City on Wednesday January 25th. Players Trevor May and Bryon Buxton will be joined by Twins radio broadcaster Kris Atteberry will be at Mason City Nissan with a program starting at 9:00 AM. For more head to www.discovernorthiowa.com.