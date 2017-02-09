Thursday February 9th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

= AM-1300 KGLO — Class 1A girls regional — Newman vs. Riceville — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jordan Murphy scored a career-high 25 points with 19 rebounds, Nate Mason had 25 points and seven assists and Minnesota outlasted Iowa 100-89 in double overtime on Wednesday night. Playing an extra period for the fourth time in Big Ten play this season, the Gophers (17-7, 5-6) stopped a three-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-6) with a season-high 14 blocked shots and a tireless effort down the stretch. Peter Jok had 26 of his 28 points after halftime for Iowa, which stormed back from a 14-point deficit early in the second half. Isaiah Moss added 19 points. Minnesota hit the 100-point mark for the first time since Dec. 27, 2014, against UNC Wilmington.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Klint Carlson scored 14 points with eight rebounds and Bennett Koch scored 12 points with eight boards as Northern Iowa eked out a low-scoring, wire-to-wire win over Southern Illinois 49-41 Wednesday night. Jeremy Morgan hit a 3-pointer, Koch added a pair of free throws, and Northern Iowa opened the second half with a 5-0 run to gain some separation as Southern Illinois missed its first three shots. The Panthers (12-12, 7-6 Missouri Valley Conference) led by as many as 11 after halftime. Leo Vincent scored nine points to lead Southern Illinois (14-12, 7-6) and Sean O’Brien eight as the Salukis made only 30 percent of their shots (18-60). Leo was 3 of 11 and O’Brien 4 of 14. Northern Iowa blocked four shots (Morgan with two), and had eight steals and 34 defensive rebounds to hamper Southern Illinois’ shooting. The Panthers held a 41-35 edge on the boards overall.



MASON CITY — The basketball post-season gets underway tonight with a number of Class 1A girls first-round games around the state. Locally in Class 1A Region 3:

Riceville at Newman (7:00 on KGLO)

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett

CAL at North Tama

North Butler at AGWSR

Clarksville at Tripoli

Classes 2A and 3A start tournament play on Saturday night, with Classes 4A and 5A starting regional play next Wednesday night.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points against his hometown team, Tyus Jones hit a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Toronto Raptors 112-109 Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Wiggins hit 11 of 19 shots to help the Timberwolves snap a four-game losing streak. Minnesota committed just eight turnovers, and Shabazz Muhammad scored 22 points off the bench. DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and DeMarre Carroll hit all five of his 3s and finished with 19 points and nine boards for the Raptors, who led by 13 points in the first half. Kyle Lowry added 20 points and Toronto shot 53 percent from the field, but Lowry missed a potential tying 3 at the buzzer.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract. The Wolves announced the deal on Wednesday. Stephenson is being brought in to help a team thin on the wing after Zach LaVine was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Stephenson started the season with New Orleans, but was waived after injuring his groin. He needed surgery to repair it and recently started working out for teams again. The Timberwolves are the sixth team Stephenson has played for in his seven-year career. The contract will basically take him through the All-Star break.



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal 3:09 into overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Wednesday night. Ryan Suter was called for holding midway through the overtime, and with the man advantage, Toews slipped a rebound between the skates of goalie Darcy Kuemper. Toews also had two assists, and Richard Panik had a goal and an assist. Corey Crawford stopped 35 of 38 shots as the Blackhawks snapped an eight-game regular-season losing streak against Minnesota. Nino Niederreiter had two assists for the Wild, and Kuemper had 28 saves. Minnesota’s Erik Haula scored with 3:03 left in the third period to tie it at 3. Defenseman Marco Scandella carried the puck from behind his own blue line deep into the Chicago zone, then feathered a backhanded pass across the goalmouth, where Haula was waiting to tip it past Crawford.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Twins have agreed to minor league deals with left-hander Craig Breslow and outfielder Drew Stubbs. Minnesota announced on Wednesday that both players will report to big league spring training. The 36-year-old Breslow is a lefty specialist out of the bullpen. He is 22-29 with a 3.35 ERA in 539 career appearances. He won a World Series with Boston in 2013 and made 15 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season. Stubbs was the eighth overall pick by Cincinnati in the 2006 amateur draft. He hit a career-high 22 home runs for the Reds in 2010, but he led the majors with 205 strikeouts the following year. The 32-year-old has bounced among Colorado, Texas, Atlanta and Baltimore over the last two seasons. In 901 major league games, Stubbs has a .244 batting average and a .707 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

CEDAR FALLS — Having a dome will allow the Northern Iowa softball team to open the season at home when the Panthers host the UNI-Dome Classic beginning Friday. UNI coach Ryan Jacobs says the six teams will compete over three days. Jacobs says with a lot of new faces he is not sure what to expect from the Panthers. UNI is picked to finish fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.