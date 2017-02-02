Thursday February 2nd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Rutgers — 6:45



MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s basketball team’s upset bid fell short last night, as the Lady Trojans dropped their conference game to top-ranked Kirkwood 71-65 at the campus gym, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. NIACC led after the first quarter 13-10 and took a 36-33 advantage into the locker room at intermission. Kirkwood came back, outscoring the Lady Trojans 22-15 in the third quarter and then held off NIACC for the win. Khalilah Holloway led the way for NIACC with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. NIACC drops to 11-10 overall and 3-3 in conference play.



MASON CITY — Kirkwood took the men’s game as well, 68-60. NIACC cut a 16 point Kirkwood lead with just over 11 minutes to go down to five with 4:40 left, but the Trojans could not come any closer down the stretch. Nick Wurm led NIACC with 19 points, with Brad Rathjen adding 13, Tim Trousell 11, and Matt Baker 10. NIACC drops to 13-8 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Both NIACC teams travel to Southwestern on Saturday, with the NIACC men hosting the Wartburg College JV on Sunday afternoon.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Alexis Prince scored 22 points and second-ranked Baylor beat Iowa State 83-52 Wednesday night for its 20th straight win. It was the second time in three games that Prince topped 20 points for the Lady Bears (22-1, 11-0 Big 12), who overcame a shaky start with a 13-0 run that put the game out of reach. Iowa State (12-10, 3-8) started strong at home, pulling to 34-31 late in the first half. But Baylor opened the second half with nine straight points and pushed its lead to 57-36 midway through the third quarter. The Lady Bears outscored Iowa State 45-21 in the second half. Nina Davis scored 13 points and Alexis Jones had 12 for Baylor. Mason City native Jadda Buckley led the way for Iowa State with 13 points and three assists



NORMAL, Ill. (AP) – Paris Lee scored 18 points as Missouri Valley Conference leader Illinois State notched its 12th-straight win, beating Northern Iowa 57-51 on Wednesday night. Lee was 6 of 15 from the floor for the Redbirds (19-4, 11-0 MVC). Phil Fayne added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Deontae Hawkins had 11 points and nine rebounds. Lee made two 3-pointers, a layup, and a pair of free throws late in the first half to give the Redbirds a 21-12 lead with 3:19 to play in the period. They had a 23-19 edge at intermission. Fayne contributed six points to an 8-0 surge midway through the second that put Illinois State up 38-28 with 7:42 left. Northern Iowa closed it to 55-51 with 14 seconds to go but Lee drained two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to finish the scoring. Jeremy Morgan led the Panthers (10-12, 5-6) with 12 points.



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp combined to score 33 points and Wichita State earned a 20th win for the eighth straight season as the Shockers eased past Drake, 77-69 on Wednesday night. Wichita State (20-4, 10-1 Missouri Valley) pushed its win streak to five straight and has won 11 of its last 12 games. Drake led by as many as eight points in the second half. Rashard Kelly dunked with 8:09 left to put the Shockers in front for good, 59-58. Shamet converted a layup and Frankamp hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 64-58. The Bulldogs rallied and got within three, 68-65, on Reed Timmer’s 3-pointer with 4:09 left, but got no closer. Shamet hit 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from long range to finish with 17 points. Frankamp had 16. De’Antae McMurray scored 28 points to lead Drake (7-16, 5-6).



MASON CITY — A pair of Mason City-based high school football players signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to play football in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Newman’s Trevor Penning signed with the University of Northern Iowa. The 6-foot-6, 270 pound Penning verbally committed earlier this winter and says UNI plans to develop him into an offensive lineman. Penning says he’ll be redshirted his first year on campus with the goal of becoming an offensive tackle. Penning was a two-way player at Newman. Mason City High’s Weston Schultz inked his letter on Wednesday to play at South Dakota. The 6-foot-4, 210 pounder played outside linebacker as a Mohawk and finished this past season with six sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 62-and-a-half tackles. Also signing on Wednesday:

=== Former Hampton-Dumont linebacker Kendrick Suntken signed to play at Northern Iowa after playing last season at Iowa Western

=== West Hancock linebacker Jordan Weiland has signed with Dordt College

=== Forest City’s Richard Gildemeister has signed with Iowa Central

IOWA CITY — Recruiting season comes an end for college football with national signing day. The Iowa Hawkeyes signed a class of 22 players, including defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. The Hawkeyes finished fast after having several key recruits decommit last fall. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the process has stayed pretty much the same even though interest is at an all-time high. Ferentz says attrition is the biggest enemy of the program and they need to find players who are committed for the long haul. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell signed a class of 26 players. One of the top prospects is wide receiver Josh Johnson from Little Rock, Arkansas. Campbell says the class will boost the talent level as well as the culture of the program.

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving had 14 and a career-high 14 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming off a losing record in January, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-97 on Wednesday night. Cleveland, which went 7-8 last month, began February looking like the defending NBA champions. The Cavaliers held a three-point halftime lead and took control midway through the third quarter. James’ three-point play gave the Cavaliers a 90-70 lead. Cleveland All-Star forward Kevin Love missed his second straight game because of back spasms, but the Cavaliers had five players in double figures in scoring. James was 11 of 14 from the field, and Irving scored 14 points. Kyle Korver added 20 points, while Channing Frye, starting in place of Love, had 18 points. Tristan Thompson had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and Andrew Wiggins added 23.



CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Deryk Engelland had a goal and an assist, and Alex Chiasson and Micheal Ferland also scored to help the Flames win consecutive games after losing four straight. Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots. Jason Zucker scored and Devan Dubnyk finished with 31 saves for the Wild, who had won three straight and five of their previous six overall. Minnesota was also 12-0-2 in its last 14 road games.