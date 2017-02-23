Thursday February 23rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

– AM-1300 KGLO — 1A boys district final at Garner — West Fork vs. St. Ansgar — 5:45/6:00 (NEW START TIME DUE TO WEATHER)

(The following information on boys basketball has been updated due to decisions made this morning with the weather)

GARNER — Class 1A and 3A boys basketball district championship games are scheduled to be held tonight across the state.

== In Class 1A, West Fork will face St. Ansgar in the District 4 championship game in Garner. West Fork took both games in conference play during the regular season, winning the first game 64-33, with the second game being a narrower 52-46 victory. West Fork is 18-5 on the season after beating Lake Mills 66-48 in Tuesday’s district semifinal round, while St. Ansgar is 16-7 after downing Newman 58-52 in the district semifinal. You can hear this game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 6 o’clock.

== In 1A District 3, West Hancock faces Newell-Fonda in a game to be played in Humboldt at 6 o’clock. West Hancock has had double-digit wins in their first two district games, beating Manson-Northwest Webster 78-56 and North Union 56-36. Newell-Fonda beat St. Edmond 69-57 in the district opening round, followed by a double-overtime victory over Garrigan 73-68 in Tuesday’s district semifinal round. The winner of this game faces the winner of West Fork and St. Ansgar in the substate final in Clarion on Saturday night.

=== In 3A District 6, Forest City hosts Crestwood. The Indians escaped with a 52-49 win in the district semifinal round on Monday night, while Crestwood knocked off Charles City 60-37. The winner plays either Waverly-Shell Rock or Decorah in the substate final at Parkersburg on Monday. UPDATE — This game has been postponed. It is scheduled to be played on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM at Forest City High School

IOWA FALLS — The NIACC basketball teams picked up wins on the road at Ellsworth last night. The Lady Trojans were up 27-19 at the half and led by 15 in the fourth quarter before holding on for a 67-61 win. Riley Galvin and Cierra Stanciel each had 12 to lead NIACC. The Lady Trojans improve to 15-11 overall and 7-4 in the conference and will host Southeastern on Saturday afternoon. In the men’s game, Ellsworth went on a 20-0 run to take a 10 point lead in the second half, but the NIACC men responded with a 20-0 run of their own to win 70-60. Tim Trousell had 19 points, Matt Baker and Jason Gumm 15, and Nick Wurm 13 to lead the Trojans. NIACC is now 16-12 overall and 3-7 in conference play and will travel to Kirkwood next Wednesday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) – Niels Bunschoten had 20 points and made 6 of 10 from the field and Indiana State never trailed on its way to a 69-59 win over Northern Iowa on Wednesday night. Brenton Scott added 14 points and Everett Clemons scored 12 and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Sycamores (11-18, 5-12 Missouri Valley Conference) who led 69-59 at the break and kept the lead in double digits for most of the second half. Bennett Koch had 16 points for the Panthers (14-14, 9-8), Jeremy Morgan added 14 and Jordan Ashton 13. Indiana State made 11 of 18 from 3-point range and finished 25 for 49 from the field. Northern Iowa made just 8 of 26 from 3-point range.

CHICAGO (AP) – Ben Richardson, Milton Doyle, and Aundre Jackson each scored 16 points, and Donte Ingram scored 14 points to go along with 11 rebounds and Loyola of Chicago beat Drake 80-65 on Wednesday. With a 33-32 lead at halftime, Loyola of Chicago (18-12, 8-9 Missouri Valley) took control after the break on a pair of Doyle 3-pointers. Jackson had a 3-point play and layup and Richardson’s layup made it 45-34 with 16:27 remaining. Reed Timmer made a 3-pointer for Drake (7-22, 5-12) to bring it within 56-47 but that was the last time the Bulldogs would trail by less than double digits. Richardson nailed a 3, and Cameron Satterwhite made two free throws and the Ramblers led 75-53 with 4:55 left. The Ramblers outrebounded Drake 40-29 and shot 33 for 65 (51 percent) from the floor. Richardson was 6-for-7 shooting including 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Graham Woodward led Drake with 14 points and Timmer chipped in 13.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana outscored Iowa 7-4 in the second overtime and pulled away in a crucial Big Ten Conference women’s basketball game, 80-77, in front of 2,976 on Wednesday inside Assembly Hall. The Hawkeyes (16-12 overall, 7-8 Big Ten) were 2-of-6 from the free throw line in the second overtime. Indiana improved to 19-9, 9-6. Senior Ally Disterhoft finished with a game-high 23 points, making 9-of-16 field goals. Sophomore Megan Gustafson recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 19 points and a season-high 18 rebounds. Freshman Makenzie Meyer of Mason City had eight points and two assists.

AMES — Kevin Dresser wants to return the Iowa State wrestling program to greatness. After building the program at Virginia Tech the Humboldt native was introduced as the Cyclones new coach. He takes over a program that has not won a national title since 1987 and has not won a conference crown since 2009. “It’s ok to want to be great, and publicly say you want to be great, and I want to be great. I want to have a great program at Iowa State, and saying it is the easy part and doing it is the difficult part. We’ve said it, now we’ve got to do it.”) It is also something that can’t be accomplished overnight. “Division One wrestling is a different game than it was 12 and 13 years ago. The advent of the regional training centers potentially makes the haves and the have nots get bigger, and so we have to understand the culture and we have to put systems in place that allow us to compete with the Penn States and Iowas and Oklahoma States of the world. That’s going to take a little bit of time.” Dresser says another goal of the program is to beat Iowa and reignite a rivalry with the Hawkeyes that has become one-sided. “For two reasons, number one it’s fun, a lot of fun. Two, it’s a benchmark. Let’s face it, Iowa is pretty darn good, and I don’t see them getting any worse. So if we are competing at that level, we are in the hunt.” Dresser will replace Kevin Jackson, who announced late last month he would resign at the conclusion of the season and accept an administrative role within the athletic department.