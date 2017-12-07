Thursday December 7th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men at Iowa State — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

AMES — The Iowa women opened the basketball portion of the Cy-Hawk Series with a win. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had 18 points and Megan Gustafson had 16 points and 14 rebounds in a 61-55 win at Iowa State, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was the Hawkeyes first win in Hilton Coliseum since 1989.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes improve to 9-1.

Iowa State falls to 3-5, including three close losses to in-state foes.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly who says the Cyclones played well on defense.

Meyer says it was hard-fought victory in the contest between the two in-state rivals.

Meyer was 4-for-4 from three-point range to start the ballgame.

Meyer says the team is proud to have been the first Iowa squad to walk away from Ames with a victory in almost three decades.

Meyer ended up shooting 5-for-7 on the night, 4-of-6 from three point range, and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. She also dished out three assists and grabbed two defensive rebounds.

AMES — The 71st meeting between Iowa State and Iowa in men’s basketball is tonight in Ames and the Cyclones hope to continue a recent trend that has seen the home team prevail in 12 of the last 14 games. After dropping their first two games the Cyclones have won five straight.

That’s Iowa State coach Steve Prohm who says Iowa’s 4-5 record is deceiving.

This will be the first game in the rivalry for several Cyclone players.

Iowa needs better play out of point guard Jordan Bohannon. The sophomore is shooting just under 35 percent in his last three games.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says the Cyclones have hit their stride after stumbling out of the gate.

It will be Iowa’s size against Iowa State’s perimeter play. So far this season that has been bad news for the Hawkeyes.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight, with the pre-game show starting at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the sliding Los Angeles Clippers 113-107. Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points for the Timberwolves (15-11), who placed six players in double figures. Andrew Wiggins and Taj Gibson had 16 apiece, and Jamal Crawford finished with 11 points.

MASON CITY – No. 10 Iowa Central topped No. 12 NIACC 38-6 in an ICCAC wrestling dual meet Wednesday night in the NIACC gym.

NIACC picked up wins from sophomore Ryan Faught (165) and Jimsher Sidhu (285). Faught nipped the Tritons’ Tyson Dowler 1-0 for the first win of the dual for the Trojans. Sidhu gained a 13-7 victory over Iowa Central’s Jordan Hill in the final match of the evening.

NIACC is now idle until after the holiday break. The Trojans return to action Jan. 6 in a dual at RCTC.

— high school wrestling tonight

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, St. Edmond at Clear Lake

Des Moines Lincoln at Mason City High

Newman, Osage, West Hancock at St. Ansgar

Riceville, Rockford, West Fork at North Butler

Central Springs, Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield

Lake Mills, Blue Earth (MN) at Maple River (MN)

MASON CITY – NIACC sophomores Brandon Williamson and Bryce Ball are ranked in Perfect Game’s top 75 Junior College prospects list for the 2018 Major League Draft.

Williamson, a left-handed pitcher who has signed with Michigan State University, is ranked 18th on the list of 75 players.

Ball, a first baseman who has signed with Dallas Baptist University, is ranked 55th.

Williamson was 4-1 with one save with a 3.86 earned run average in 2017 in 49 innings pitched. Williamson had 45 strikeouts and 25 walks as a freshman.

Ball hit .419 for the Trojans during his freshman campaign and earned first-team all-NJCAA Region XI honors. He had 22 doubles with seven home runs, 52 RBIs and scored 49 runs.