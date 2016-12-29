Thursday December 29th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Freshman guard Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Dakota Mathias added 17 as No. 15 Purdue dominated Iowa 89-67 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Boilermakers (12-2, 1-0), who also got 16 points from Isaac Haas, 15 from Vince Edwards and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan, who recorded his fifth consecutive double-double. Big Ten scoring leader Peter Jok of Iowa, who came in averaging 22.6 points, was held to 13 on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Mathias was the primary defender on Jok. It was Purdue coach Matt Painter’s 250th victory at his alma mater. Painter is in his 12th season with the Boilermakers, who lost to Iowa twice last season.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Dequon Miller had 17 points, Alize Johnson had a double-double and Missouri State held on to defeat Northern Iowa 68-64 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener Wednesday night after almost squandering a 24-point lead. The Bears (10-4) had a 19-0 run and raced to a 32-8 lead at the 6:47 mark of the first half, capped by Ronnie Rousseau III’s 3-pointer, their eighth to that point. Miller had three, Johnson and Ryan Kreklow two each. The Panthers got the deficit down to 39-22 at halftime. But after shooting 32 percent in the first half, Northern Iowa shot 57 in the second, went 16 of 20 from the foul line and forced 11 early turnovers. The margin was 22 with 14 minutes left but a 15-2 run cut it to 55-46 with 9:16 left. Eventually a pair of layups by Jeremy Morgan made it a two-point game twice in the final 20 seconds before two free throws by Kreklow iced it with three seconds left.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There were too many missed shots (38) and turnovers (23) for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team to overcome Wednesday afternoon during a Big Ten season-opening 70-65 loss at Illinois. The Hawkeyes dip to 9-5 on the season, despite double-double performances by senior Ally Disterhoft and sophomore Megan Gustafson. Disterhoft scored 11 points with 12 rebounds and Gustafson poured in a game-high 21 points with a game-high 13 rebounds. Iowa received just nine points off the bench. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer played 18 minutes off the bench but did not score as she was 0-4 from the field and grabbed one rebound. Iowa returns to action Saturday against Nebraska inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is 2:00 PM, a game you can hear on AM-1300 KGLO.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Former Drake women’s basketball assistant Courtney Graham has sued Bulldogs coach Jennie Baranczyk and the university, claiming she was forced to resign after her homosexuality became public. In her recently filed federal lawsuit, Graham alleged that Baranczyk slowly stripped her of her duties as assistant head coach after she brought her girlfriend and now wife to a home game in November 2014. Baranczyk and athletic director Sandy Hatfield-Clubb, through spokesman Ty Patton, declined to comment. Patton said that the university’s policy is not to comment on personnel matters or pending lawsuits.

PEORIA, ILLINOIS — The 17th-ranked NIACC women fell to 15th-ranked Kalamazoo Valley Community College in the opening round of the Illinois Central holiday tournament on Wednesday, 85-70. Taylor Laabs led four NIACC players in double figures with 14. Hattie Davidson added 13, Riley Galvin had 12 while Khalilah Holloway had 11 points and 15 rebounds. NIACC will play South Suburban College at noon today.



DENVER (AP) – Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping the Denver Nuggets hang on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Wednesday night. The Nuggets overcame a triple-double by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Timberwolves. Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic was two rebounds shy of a triple-double for the Nuggets. He finished with 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Timberwolves, and Gorgui Dieng added 20. Up next, the Timberwolves open a two-game homestand Friday night against Milwaukee.



TAMPA — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are adjusting to the heat in Tampa as they get ready for Monday’s Outback Bowl against Florida. The game day high is expected to top 80 degrees. “You don’t want to wait until the last moment obviously to get down here just because of the weather change”, said Ferentz. “They had a chance to sweat yesterday and sweat today but we will have plenty of time to get acclimated.” Florida coach Jim McElwain called the Iowa program a model of consistency. “Every year this is one of those schools you get an opportunity to play and you look forward too it”, said McElwain. It is a chance to test yourself against one of the best and most consistent programs in college football.” The Hawkeyes and the Gators are both 8-4. You can hear the Outback Bowl next Monday starting with the pre-game at 10:00 AM with kickoff slated for noon on AM-1300 KGLO