Thursday December 14th Local Sports

Clear Lake wrestling at Algona with Webster City — 7:00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed former New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda, giving a two-year, $10 million contract to the right-hander recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The move made Wednesday by the Twins during baseball’s winter meetings was more for 2019, when Pineda will earn $8 million. He’ll get $2 million for the 2018 season, which he’ll likely miss while continuing the rehab following elbow ligament replacement.

Pineda’s procedure was performed July 18. The typical timetable for Tommy John patients to return to the mound is between 12 and 18 months.

Once among the promising prospects, the 28-year-old Pineda went 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts for the Yankees last season.

IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore forward Cordell Pemsl is doubtful for Saturday’s game against Drake in Des Moines. Pemsl injured his right shin when he collided with a folding chair in last week’s loss at Iowa State. Three layers of stitches were required to close the wound.

Pemsl says he has been cleared by doctors to return to practice late this week.

Pemsl says a more likely return will be next Tuesday against Southern Utah.

You can hear the Iowa-Drake game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at noon, tipoff is scheduled for 1 o’clock

DES MOINES — In the midst of final exams Iowa State and Northern Iowa returned to practice Wednesday leading into Saturday’s game in Des Moines as part of the Hy-Vee Classic. After dropping their first two games of the season the Cyclones have won seven straight.

That’s ISU coach Steve Prohm who feels the Cyclones have only scratched the surface in terms of potential.

Prohm says being short on numbers has had an effect on practice.

UNI is 8-2 and coach Ben Jacobson’s team is receiving votes in the national polls.

UNI’s three point shooting should get a boost from the return of junior guard Wyatt Lohaus, who was sidelined for nearly a year with a series of leg injuries.

Jacobson says Lohaus will become more effective as he gets more playing time.

Iowa State and UNI will play the second game in the Hy-Vee Classic starting at about 3:30 on Saturday afternoon.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has played more than 93 percent of the team’s snaps on defense in each of the last three games. That’s after enduring a plantar fascia injury to his foot last month. There’s little that has slowed Griffen this season. He has 13 sacks to lead the Vikings, who can clinch the NFC North with a win this weekend against Cincinnati.

— high school wrestling tonight

Clear Lake, Webster City at Algona (KRIB)

Johnston at Mason City High

Rockford, West Hancock at Newman

Belmond-Klemme, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City

Hampton-Dumont, Humboldt at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows