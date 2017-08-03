Thursday August 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Ervin Santana threw a four-hitter for his major league-best fifth complete game and hit a two-run single to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The Twins won for just the second time in nine games. They went 2-6 on a trip through Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego.

Joe Mauer had a double and single to tie Tony Oliva for third on Minnesota’s career hit list with 1,917.

Santana (12-7) retired his first 10 batters and finished with nine strikeouts against only one walk. It was his 21st career complete game.

MIAMI (AP) – All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler has joined the Washington Nationals and shared with manager Dusty Baker his backstory, including three seasons pitching – and even selling tickets – in independent leagues.

Baker described the conversation as “very interesting” and said Kintzler is “probably the independent leagues’ pinup boy.”

The Nationals barely beat the trade deadline Monday to acquire Kintzler, who made the AL All-Star team this season and saved 28 games for the Minnesota Twins. He joins a team that has built a big lead in the NL East despite the league’s worst bullpen ERA.

Kintzler spent seven years in the minors before making the majors, and said Wednesday he’s mindful of his long road as joins a team with championship aspirations.

DES MOINES — Five area outgoing seniors will be participating over the next four days in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series. 64 of the best players in the state are playing games over the next four days in the 41st Annual All-Star Series in the Des Moines area, with squads of 16 split up into two small school and two large school teams. Those area players participating in this year’s All-Star Series:

== Small Schools East — Pitcher — Colton Shipman, Forest City; Catcher — Clay Emhoff, West Fork; Infield — Ben Fitzgerald, Newman; Outfield — Peyton Scott, Newman

== Large Schools West — Outfield — Dylan Voves, Mason City High

This year’s schedule:

== Thursday at Waukee

5:00 — Small West vs. Large West

7:00 — Small East vs. Large East

== Friday at Waukee

1:00 — Large East vs. Small West

3:00 — Large West vs. Small East

== Saturday at Johnston

11:00 — Small East vs. Small West

2:00 — Large East vs. Large West

== Sunday at Ankeny

10:30 — Consolation Game

12:30 — Championship Game

Mason City hosted last year’s All-Star Series.

CEDAR FALLS (AP) — After years of high expectations in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and nationally, Northern Iowa’s reputation as an FCS power seems to have diminished heading into 2017.

The Panthers fell to 5-6 last year despite opening the season with a win at Iowa State. They were picked fourth in the Valley’s preseason poll, without a single vote for first.

Northern Iowa figures to have another tough schedule in 2017, starting when it opens its season Sept. 2 against the Cyclones.

Coach Mark Farley said Wednesday, “This team will find its course. We have a lot of youth, speed and depth.”

In some ways, last season’s subpar record wasn’t so bad. The Panthers lost to subdivision powers Montana and Eastern Washington and narrowly fell to North Dakota State and Youngstown State.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – For the first time in six seasons, North Dakota State’s media day festivities were not centered on defending a national championship. Coach Chris Klieman says it doesn’t feel any different.

The Bison are coming off a season that ended in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision and snapped a record run of five straight FCS titles. It was their first playoff loss since 2010.

Klieman said Wednesday it’s “business as usual” and there are the same high expectations.

Two of the team’s top defensive players were more excited than their coach about the first day of practice. Linebacker Nick DeLuca and defensive tackle Nate Tanguay missed last year’s playoffs with injuries.