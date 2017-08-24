Thursday August 24th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

CHICAGO (AP) – Tim Anderson singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Avisail Garcia from second base and give the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Chicago tied the game at 3 in the eighth inning on back-to-back one-out doubles by Leury Garcia and Yoan Moncada.

Avisail Garcia led off the ninth with a single and was sacrificed to second. Following an intentional walk to Yolmer Sanchez, Anderson produced the first walk-off hit of his career.

Jorge Polanco homered for the fourth straight game and drove in two runs for the Twins.

Danny Farquhar (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Trevor Hildenberger (2-2) took the loss.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have promoted right-handed reliever John Curtiss from Triple-A Rochester.

The move was made before their game Wednesday at Chicago. Curtiss would be the 50th player used by the Twins this season and the 12th to make his major league debut.

Drafted in the sixth round out of Texas in 2014, Curtiss has a 1.28 ERA, 19 saves and 68 strikeouts over 49 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this year.

To make room on both the 40-man and 25-man rosters, the Twins designated right-hander Tim Melville for release or assignment. Melville became the 16th starting pitcher used by the Twins this season in the doubleheader Monday against the White Sox, but right-hander Dillon Gee was chosen for the next open spot in the rotation Saturday.

A little more than a week before coach his first game as Iowa’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz still does not have a starting quarterback. Sophomore Nathan Stanley and junior Tyler Wiegers are competing to get the start at home against Wyoming.

Ferentz says choosing one over the other will not radically change their game plan.

Stanley was the backup to C.J. Beathard last season but the competition was reopened during spring drills.

Iowa hosts Wyoming on September 2nd at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.

The donation will fund the Ferentz Program in Neonatal Research. The Ferentzes are donating the money in honor of their granddaughter, who was born at just 21 weeks old in 2014.

UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s survival rates for babies born at 24 and 25 weeks are significantly higher than survival rates for extremely premature babies born at other U.S. hospitals, placing Iowa among the top neonatal intensive care providers anywhere.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have relaunched their charitable arm, targeting childhood hunger, obesity, fitness and education.

The Minnesota Vikings Foundation will replace the Vikings Children’s Fund, which has donated almost $12 million to youth-related causes since 1978. The Vikings announced the initiative Wednesday, welcoming fifth and sixth graders from Minneapolis and St. Paul to meet the team, eat lunch, participate in a health and wellness program and pick up a backpack filled with school supplies.

Vikings ownership has pledged $1 million as a catalyst for the foundation. One of the first programs will be a food truck directed toward children without access to adequate nutrition, particularly in the summer. In addition to the physical well-being of children, the foundation will also target the achievement gap between Minnesota’s white and minority students.