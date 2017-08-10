Thursday August 10th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Bartolo Colón pitched seven innings for his second consecutive win since joining the Twins, Brian Dozier added a home run, double and single and Minnesota beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Colón (2-1) scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one in his sixth career start at Miller Park. Milwaukee failed to advance a batter past second.

The oldest active player in the majors, Colón made his 518th career start and fifth for the Twins. He was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for Atlanta before being released July 4. Three days later, the 44-year-old right-hander signed with Minnesota. He pitched the 37th complete game of his career in his last start and beat Texas 8-4.

Taylor Rogers retired the side in order in the eighth. Matt Belisle struck out the side in the ninth to seal Colón’s 237th career victory.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester to fill the roster spot created after starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia landed on the 10-day disabled list.

The move was made Wednesday before the Twins played at Milwaukee.

This is the fourth time Vargas has been called up this season. He’s batting .221 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 42 games for Rochester. With the Twins, Vargas is hitting .244 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games.

Rookie Mejia left the game Tuesday in the fourth inning with upper arm pain. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he’d consider Dillon Gee as a replacement in the rotation for Mejia.

AMES — Joel Lanning is entering his fifth and final season at Iowa State but every day offers a learning experience for the native of Ankeny. After starting 14 games at quarterback the last two seasons Lanning was moved to defense during spring drills and he entered fall camp as one of the Cyclones’ starting linebackers.

Lanning is actually enjoying the additional freedom that comes from playing linebacker.

As Lanning gets more comfortable at his new position he says the Cyclones are more comfortable enter their second season with Matt Campbell as coach.

Iowa State opens September 2 at home against Northern Iowa