Thursday April 6th Local Sports

TODAY ON AM-1300 KGLO:

– 11:30 pre-game, 12:10 first pitch — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City

– 4:30 pre-game, 5:00 faceoff — NCAA Frozen Four — Minnesota-Duluth vs. Harvard

– 8:15 pre-game, 8:30 faceoff — NCAA Frozen Four — Denver vs. Notre Dame



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Hector Santiago (1-0) gave up one run and four hits and struck out four in five innings for the Twins. After starting last season 0-9 to set the stage for a miserable 103-loss season, the Twins are 2-0 for the first time since 2007. Ian Kennedy (0-1) gave up three runs and three hits with five strikeouts and five walks in five innings for Kansas City. Paulo Orlando drove in the lone run for the Royals, who walked nine Twins batters on the day.

MASON CITY – The NIACC baseball team picked up a pair of wins over Dakota County Technical College on Wednesday at Roosevelt Field. NIACC won the first game 8-5 and took the second game 14-4 in five innings for its 20th win of the season. It is the 16th straight season that NIACC has won at least 20 games.

In the first game, NIACC (20-11) scored five runs in the first inning. The Trojans also plated two runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning. Brody Gugat gained the win for the Trojans. He pitched five-plus innings allowing four runs with two strikeouts and four walks. Chase Stewart pitched the final two innings to pick up his sixth save of the season. He allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

In the second game, NIACC pounded out 12 hits to score its 14 runs. The Trojans scored eight runs in the fifth inning to win the game by the 10-run rule.

In the fifth inning, Connor Enochs drove in two runs with a single. The Trojans also took advantage of five walks and two hit by pitches. Freshman Cade Schares hit a 2-run home run in the second inning. Schares was three for three with three RBIs. Nate VanKan was three for three and scored three runs.

The 14 runs was more than enough for NIACC starter Antonio Rivera Jr., who gained the complete-game win. Rivera Jr., who allowed four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

NIACC returns to action Saturday and Sunday at home against No. 18 Southeastern (23-8 overall, 6-2 in the ICCAC) in a four-game conference series. The doubleheader Saturday starts at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s twinbill begins at noon.

MASON CITY – The NIACC softball team split a conference doubleheader with Southwestern Wednesday on the NIACC campus. NIACC won the first game 10-6 and Southwestern won the second game 18-13.

In the first game, NIACC’s Elise Powers was two for two, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Shayley Vesel was two for two, including a three-run home run.

In the second game, NIACC’s Morgan Thesing-Ritter was four for five, including a home run, and scored three runs. Vesel was two for four with a home run and two RBIs, Brittney Litterer was two for four with two runs scored. Also for the Lady Trojans, Kodi Hillman was two for four, including a double, and scored two runs.

NIACC (10-18 overall, 1-9 in the ICCAC) returns to action Thursday at home against DMACC.



IOWA CITY — Iowa assistant coach LeVar Woods says he is trying to get his players to buy into the importance of special teams. Woods was named the Hawkeyes’ special teams coordinator in the off season, adding to his duties as the coach of the tight ends. Woods says the Hawkeyes have some holes to fill when it comes to specialists. Woods says there is nobody on the roster who has returned a kick in college. The Hawkeyes will take spring drills on the road when they practice at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines on Friday night.