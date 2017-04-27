Thursday April 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s Thomas Storbeck has signed a National Letter of Intent to golf at Concordia College in St. Paul. The multi-sport athlete says he had several opportunities to golf or play basketball at several schools but decided Concordia was the best fit.

Storbeck says it’s possible he might be able to play multiple sports at Concordia.

Storbeck says he liked the way the Concordia coaches reached out to him.

Storbeck placed eighth in the Class 2A state golf tournament in 2016 while helping Clear Lake to a fourth-place finish in the team race. Storbeck averaged 20 points per game in his senior basketball season for the Lions.



MASON CITY — A pair of Mason City High School athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday with Iowa Central Community College. Zach Henrdickson signed with the Tritons baseball team. Last year he led the Mohawks with 55 and 2/3rds innings pitched, striking out 50. He had a 5-4 record and two saves with a 3.02 ERA. Casey Brandau signed with the Iowa Central bowling team. She averaged better than 195 over 24 games for Mason City this past season. Brandau’s brother Cody also bowled for Iowa Central.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Joey Gallo took a couple of hits to score the tiebreaking run, Ryan Rua connected for a grand slam and the Texas Rangers avoided another series sweep with a 14-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Rua’s first career slam came in the eighth and Shin-Soo Choo, who had already tripled in the inning, added a three-run homer to cap the late eight-run outburst.

Gallo was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth against Taylor Rogers (1-1). The young Texas slugger scored on a wild pitch by another reliever to make it 3-2, and was struck on the back of the right shoulder by catcher Chris Gimenez’s throw after the ball ricocheted hard off the brick backstop.



IOWA CITY — Iowa has been known for putting offensive lineman and tight ends into the NFL but it is two defensive players who are expected to be taken first. Defensive back Desmond King was the 2015 Thorpe Award winner and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior. Green Bay had three former Hawkeyes on the roster last season. Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy says General Manager Ted Thompson and the coaches have a good relationship with the Iowa staff.

Tight end George Kittle and Quarterback C.J. Beathard are also considered late round prospects.



DES MOINES — Nearly 62 years after Roger Bannister became the first person to run a sub-four minute mile that mark still carries a lot of meaning. Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy was the first to break the four-minute barrier in the Grand Blue Mile on Tuesday night in Des Moines with a winning time of 3:59.96

Murphy says many years later four minutes remains a standard runners don’t take for granted.

That is one of two records Murphy hopes to break this week at the Drake Relays. The other is Steve Scott’s 33-year-old record in the 1500 meters.

Murphy says records are nice but his main goal is to be in top shape for this year’s World Championships in London in August.

The main portion of the Drake Relays gets underway at Drake Stadium in Des Moines today