Thursday April 20th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins postponed their game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday because of rain.

Team President Dave St. Peter said Wednesday’s game will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on June 17, when the Indians return to Minnesota. Rain was falling by mid-afternoon, and the evening forecast for Minneapolis showed no sign of a letup that could create a dry window in which to play.

The Indians beat the Twins 3-1 and 11-4 in the first two games of the series.

They’ll play again Thursday afternoon, and the Twins announced Ervin Santana would pitch that game opposite Trevor Bauer for the Indians. Bauer was pushed back, and Santana skipped rookie Aldalberto Mejia in the rotation.

You can hear today’s game starting with the pre-game show at 11:30 on AM-1300 KGLO, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:10.



CEDAR RAPIDS — After 19 straight years in Appleton Wisconsin, the NCAA Division III College World Series is moving to Iowa. The NCAA announced Tuesday that Cedar Rapids will be the new home for the national championship event, starting in 2019 and continuing through 2022. The Iowa Conference will host the baseball tournament at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Stadium. The league has held its post-season tournament there since 2004. The NCAA also announced that three other future championship events will be in Cedar Rapids: the 2019 Division III women’s volleyball tournament and the 2020 and 2022 Division III wrestling championships, all at the U.S. Cellular Center. The organization also awarded Loras College and the city of Dubuque the Division III men’s volleyball championships in 2020.



ST. LOUIS (AP) – Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves, Charlie Coyle scored in the first period and the Minnesota Wild avoided elimination with a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

Dubnyk’s second playoff shutout came almost two years to the day of his first, also against the Blues on April 20, 2015. Martin Hanzal also scored for Minnesota in the second.

Blues goalie Jake Allen made 26 saves. He entered having stopping 114 of the Wild’s first 117 shots in the series.

St. Louis still leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 heading into Game 5 at Minnesota on Saturday.

IOWA CITY Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says whoever decided to eliminate two-a-day practices did not ask the players. In hopes of reducing concussions the NCAA eliminated two-a-day contact practices during the preseason.

Ferentz says shorter and more frequent practices are more productive and the new guidelines actually will allow more time on the practice field than teams need.

Ferentz calls the changes “shortsighted” and says they will serve to lengthen preseason camp and that means players will be on campus even longer.

Iowa’s spring game is Friday night.



DES MOINES — Blake Boldon says he has been too busy putting the field together to reflect on his first Drake Relays as its director. Bolden is the first native Iowan to direct the meet which is a week away.

Bolden says the final week is about details and he has plenty of help.

The Drake Relays take place next Wednesday through Saturday.



MASON CITY – The NIACC prep basketball all-star games are set for Sunday in the NIACC gym. The girls game starts at 5:00 PM with the boys game starting at 7:00 PM. The girls gold team will be coached by KIMT’s AJ Ellingson and the girls blue team will be coached by KLMJ’s Joel McCall. The boys gold team will be coached by KGLO’s Bob Fisher and the boys blue team will be coached by KGLO’s Tim Fleming.

Here are the rosters for Sunday’s games:

GIRLS

Blue – Maddie Brandt (AGWSR), Jackee Meyer (Belmond-Klemme), Michaela Marino (Central Springs), Kara Axdahl (Central Springs), Cassy Miller (Hampton-Dumont), Nadilee Eiklenborg (Hampton-Dumont), Elizabeth Mennen (Newman Catholic), Emma Staudt (Rockford), Faith Hammer (West Hancock). Coach – Joel McCall (KLMJ).



Gold – Grace Behr (Bishop Garrigan), Josilin Dillavou (Forest City), Hanna Lau (GHV), Callie Grover (Hampton-Dumont), Jewell Gasteiger (Lake Mills), Terran Haberman (Northwood-Kensett), Callie Christianson (Northwood-Kensett), Mackenzie Costello (Northwood-Kensett), Madison McGregor (Rockford). Coach – AJ Ellingson (KIMT).

BOYS

Blue – Ben Boerjan (St. Ansgar), Cole Willert (St. Ansgar), Daniel Hennigar (Central Springs), Mitch Fingalsen (Central Springs), Travis Fekkers (West Fork), Ryan Fleshner (West Fork), Kyle Lang (Mason City), Mac Skogen (Mason City), Zach Hendrickson (Mason City), Hunter Dingman (Mason City), Tom Fick (Northwood-Kensett), Jaden Foster (Charles City), Dalton Cleveland (Charles City). Coach – Tim Fleming (KGLO).

Gold – Holden Hutchenson (GHV), Johnathan O’Connor (GHV), Charlie Dugger (Lake Mills), Zach Throne (Lake Mills), Leo Nelms (Belmond-Klemme), Chris Aguilera (Belmond-Klemme), Thomas Storbeck (Clear Lake), Austin Haisman (North Iowa), Dylan Eckels (West Hancock), Seth Weiland (West Hancock), Ben Grimm (Osage), Garrett Maakestad (Osage), Chris Andrews (Newman Catholic). Coach – Bob Fisher (KGLO).