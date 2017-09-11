Three seeking two seats on Clear Lake School Board

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Three people are running for two seats available on the Clear Lake School Board:

== Chyrl Bergvig is currently the school board’s president. The 67-year-old retired educator is seeking her second term on the board. She retired in 2009 after spending 35 years in the education field, including her final 17 in the Clear Lake schools as a counselor and assistant principal.

== 43-year-old Rick Knudson is a local pharmacist who has three children currently in the district. He has recently served as president of the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

== 37-year-old Tony Brownlee is a partner at Kingland Systems Corporation in Clear Lake. He has two children going to school in the district and has served on the Clear Lake Youth Athletic League board and coached many youth sports teams.

Current board member Mark Tesar, who spent 11 years on the school board, decided not to run for re-election. Clear Lake School District voters can cast their ballots at City Hall from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM.