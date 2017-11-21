  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Three sections of the state have lots of corn remaining to harvest

November 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The harvest of soybeans in the state is pretty well done, while work remains when it comes to corn.

The U.S.D.A. crop report released Monday shows most of the beans are in the bin — while 92% of the corn has been gleaned from the fields. The report says the northeast, southwest and south-central sections of Iowa continue to lag behind in the corn harvest — with 15% of the corn still remaining to be harvested in those areas.

The corn harvest that was hampered by weather remains eight days behind the 5-year average. The bean harvest had been very near the end heading into last week — as the report last Monday showed that there were only 3% of the soybeans remaining in the fields. That was 5 weeks behind the 5-year average.

