  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Three plead guilty to using stolen IDs, account numbers

November 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Three men have pleaded guilty to using stolen identities and debit card numbers in a buying spree across Iowa, which included Mason City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Dunieski Santana Moreno and 21-year-old Liliany de Armas Mena pleaded guilty last week in Cedar Rapids’ federal court to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit access device fraud. Thirty-six-year-old Pedro Alvarez Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the same charges on Sept. 21. All three are Cuban citizens, but had lived in the U.S.

Prosecutors say the men admitted stealing account information earlier this year from at least 35 accounts using “skimming” devices. The stolen information was then encoded onto counterfeit magnetic strip cards, which were used at stores across Iowa, including the Walmart store in Mason City.

Each faces up to nearly 10 years in prison when they’re sentenced at a later date.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company