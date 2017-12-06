Three north-central Iowa communities receive block grants for infrastructure projects

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Nora Springs, Marble Rock and Lakota are among seven communities statewide receiving Community Development Block Grant awards totaling $2-point-6 million.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the awards today that support community water and sewer infrastructure projects. The grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low-and-moderate-income persons, financial needs, project impact and readiness, and the commitment of local resources to the project.

Nora Springs has been awarded $500-thousand to put toward the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility and an activated sludge package plant.

Marble Rock is receiving $300-thousand to use toward water main replacement, valves, hydrants, service lines, restoration, mobilization and construction administration.

Lakota has received a $255-thousand award for the construction of a new gravity iron filtration water treatment plant and the demolition of the existing treatment facility.

The Community Development Block Grant program is federally funded through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, with IEDA being the responsible agency for administering the funds in Iowa’s non-metropolitan areas.