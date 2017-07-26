Three charged with burglary during home invasion in Charles City

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Charles City authorities have arrested a trio of suspects on burglary charges.

The Charles City Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 9:30 Tuesday night of armed intruders inside a house in the 400 block of B Street. The caller was able to hide in a closet, while two other residents of the home were able to leave at the beginning of the incident and go to a local business where one was transported to the hospital for medical care.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Michael Jackson, 20-year-old DeAngelo Hawkins and 29-year-old Andre Johnson at the home and charged them with first-degree burglary and interference with official acts.