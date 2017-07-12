Three arrested on meth possession charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Mason City has resulted in a meth lab being busted up and three people being arrested.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says shortly after 1:00 AM, a deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of 12th and North Pierce. During an investigation of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found a “one-pot” meth lab inside the car. A search warrant was later executed at 2403 South Taft Apartment #4 where more evidence was gathered.

The driver of the vehicle, 49-year-old James Mejia, who resides in the apartment, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Stephanie Stroud of Mason City, was charged with manufacturing meth, possession of an unlabeled drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second offense possession of meth. Another passenger in the car, 22-year-old Levi Mahaney of Mason City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where they are being held. The Sheriff’s Department says their investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.