Three arrested after traffic stop in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Three men were taken into custody late Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in Mason City. The Mason City Police Department says officers pulled over a vehicle at about 10:55 AM near the intersection of State Highway 122 and South Grover. Officers had been investigating several suspected check forgeries over the last few days in Mason City, and officers suspected one or more of the occupants of the vehicle were involved. 35-year-old Kyle Johnson of Minneapolis was charged with five counts of forgery. 21-year-old Tanner Haugh of Mason City was arrested on a valid warrant from Black Hawk County for second-degree theft. The driver, 37-year-old James Brown of Blaine Minnesota, was arrested for not having a driver’s license and failure to prove that he had insurance. The case remains under investigation.