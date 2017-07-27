  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Thoma announces run for Mason City council seat

July 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A former longtime Mason City newspaperman says he’s running for the City Council in Mason City.

Tom Thoma is announcing today his bid for an at-large seat on the council. The 68-year-old Thoma worked for the Globe Gazette for 44 years in many varied positions.

Thoma says among the points he’ll be focusing on include the approval of the River City Renaissance project, continued strong public safety, job development, working with schools and Mercy-North Iowa to help them attract the best people, and continued implementation of quality-of-life attractions such as the recent trails program.

Thoma is a 1967 graduate of Mason City High School, 1969 graduate of NIACC and 1971 graduate of Drake University.

Thoma is seeking the seat that is currently held by Bill Schickel, who announced earlier this summer that he would run for mayor.

