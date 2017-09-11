This is final week for comments on state plan to meet federal education guidelines

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education is heading into the final week of taking comments on the state proposal for the federal education law now known as the “Every Student Succeeds Act.”

Department director Brian Wise says the E-S-S-A replaces the “No Child Left Behind Act.” He says they’ve issued three drafts of the plan and tried to refine it based on the input that they’ve already received as they try to maintain accountability, transparency and support for the schools.

Wise says they’ve gotten a lot of input from across the state. “We’ve held 18 public forums all across Iowa. We’ve done three on-line feedback surveys. We held eight focus groups, we did six statewide advisory committee meetings and we’ve had 11 work teams working on this,” according to Wise. “So, we’ve really tried to engage in this process.”

This is the final week (September 11-15) for public input, and then the final touches are completed. “Next week we’ll furiously looking at it, writing and revising and submitting the plan on the 18th,” Wise says.

It then goes to federal officials for review. Wise says the U-S Department of Education has 120 days to review the plan and he anticipates getting a call for any clarifying information and then he hopes the plan would be approved. Wise says the most exciting part of the E-S-S-A is that it returns decision making back to the state and local level.

Wise made his comments during a presentation to the Board of Regents.